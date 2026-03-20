Willie Mullins admits hat-trick of British trainers’ titles all but ‘impossible’

Trainers Willie Mullins (right) and Dan Skelton at Sandown, where Mullins overhauled Skelton on the final day of last season to win the British trainers' title. File photograph: David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club

He’s not conceding, but Willie Mullins admits making it a hat-trick of British trainers’ championships looks all but impossible this season.

The Irishman became the first trainer based in this country to win the British title in 70 years when successful in 2024. He then went back-to-back in memorable style last season by overhauling Dan Skelton on the final day at Sandown.

It completed a remarkable run-in to the campaign. Mullins had trailed Skelton by over €1.7 million in prize money at the start of the Aintree festival. However, a 102-1 Grade One four-timer on the first day teed up an extraordinary Grand National rout when Nick Rockett won and Mullins saddled five of the first seven home.

Ultimately, Mullins beat Skelton to the title by just shy of £200,000 (€230,000). This time, despite a bumper Cheltenham Festival haul for Mullins topped by Gold Cup success for Gaelic Warrior, Skelton looks to have too great a lead.

On Friday, the Englishman’s prize money tally was just shy of £4 million (about €4.5 million), while Mullins was on £1,934,754 (€2.23 million). Even similar National domination next month would still leave the Irishman with too big a mountain to climb.

“It would look impossible at this stage, wouldn’t it,” Mullins said on Friday. “We had a fairytale ending last year. I’d say we’d want to have the first six in the English National, Scottish National and a few other races besides.

“It would look a very difficult task at this point in time. But we go to Aintree most years and see what happens.”

Much more likely is a 20th trainers’ title at home when the season ends at Punchestown next month. Mullins is a 1-6 favourite to overhaul Gordon Elliott’s current lead of less than €400,000.

Elliott has two in Navan’s €60,000 Irish Stallion Farms Chase Final, but the Mullins mare, Magic McColgan, could prove the one to beat. It will be a first start at three miles for the full sister to King George winner Tornado Flyer, who didn’t help her chance with a last-fence blunder on her last start at Naas.

She is Paul Townend’s sole Saturday ride, although the champion jockey has two at Limerick on Sunday, including You Oughta Know in the featured Grade Three Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase.

In a disappointing four-runner turnout, the Mullins runner is top on figures, although he could find Uhavemeinstitches, a daughter of Irish National heroine Bluesea Cracker, a tough nut to crack.

Coole Cafe won over hurdles earlier in the season but impressed in her last bumper start at Naas. Similarly patient tactics can see her emerge on top in the Listed McManus Champion Bumper.