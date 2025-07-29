Scandinavia sees off Illinois for Ballydoyle one-two in Goodwood Cup

Scandinavia got the better of stablemate Illinois in a thrilling finish to the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes, in a race overshadowed by a fatal injury to the veteran Trueshan.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained stable companions dominated the betting, so while Scandinavia was discarded by Ryan Moore, Wayne Lordan’s mount was still only a 4-1 shot following his victory in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket.

Illinois attempted to make all but Scandinavia drew upsides over a furlong out and the two had it between them, with the concession of 14lb ultimately proving too much for Moore’s mount, who went down by three-quarters of a length. French Master stayed on for a never-nearer third.

O’Brien immediately signalled the St Leger at Doncaster as the big aim for his winner.

“Wayne gave him a lovely ride – in the race at Ascot [Queen’s Vase] he was trapped six wide all the way and, then at Newmarket Ryan said he felt like a very good horse,” he said.

“Illinois went out there in front and looked to have the race won, but then the other horse got him.

“We went to the Gold Cup [with Illinois] without a preparation and I know we haven’t seen the best of him.

“Scandinavia is a typical Justify, he just won’t lie down, he puts his head down and won’t be beaten.

“Lambourn didn’t go to the King George as we had one eye on York for him. It’s all out in the open and this horse is ready made for the Leger, which is where he will go.

“He [Scandinavia] travelled very well through the race, he has a great mind. Lambourn can go for the Voltigeur and then maybe for the Arc.”

O’Brien was also pleased with the performance of the runner-up, feeling his best is still to come.

He added: “I thought Ryan did everything perfect today on Illinois. He was out there and had the race won, and then the other horse just came and got him.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Illinois yet because I think we went to the Gold Cup a year too early and his preparation wasn’t right to win a Gold Cup.

“He ran an unbelievable race, and he’ll have the rest of the season, but often when that happens it can stop the progression you would really want to come. I really think we haven’t seen the best of him yet.”

Alan King’s hugely popular Trueshan, winner of the race in 2021, was pulled up sharply by Hollie Doyle at halfway, with news sadly emerging his injury had proved to be a fatal one.