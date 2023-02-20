IHRB boss accepts criticism on back of trainer Homer Scott surrendering his licence

Irish racing’s regulator has conceded there was a lack of transparency surrounding the circumstances in which former trainer Homer Scott surrendered his licence last year.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s chief executive, Darragh O’Loughlin, also said the organisation had lessons to learn from the controversy.

It emerged last week that a Department of Agriculture investigation is ongoing into allegations of mistreatment of horses at Scott’s Co Kildare premises.

A Sunday Independent article outlined allegations of neglect that prompted Department of Agriculture officials to inspect Scott’s farm last year.

Subsequently, the IHRB also inspected the premises of the former Cheltenham festival winning trainer and shortly afterwards Scott surrendered his licence.

The regulatory body came under fire last week for not publishing that Scott had surrendered his licence and for not holding any referral panel hearing into allegations of mistreatment.

It also refused to elaborate when questioned on the matter, merely saying that there were “particular circumstances that warranted a specific approach”.

O’Loughlin has pulled back from that however and accepted criticism over a failure of transparency on the matter.

“Having reviewed the file on this case I believe that immediately taking back the trainer’s licence was the right thing to have done in the circumstances.

Order Of Australia ridden by Ryan Moore on the way to winning the Romanised Minstrel Stakes at Curragh racecourse in July 2022. Moore guided the former Breeders Cup Mile winner to a half-length success in a Group 2 event in Qatar. Photograph: Brian Lawless

“However, I accept the criticism about transparency. We should have published a notice at the time stating that the licence had been relinquished on foot of adverse inspection findings at the licensed premises. We have to learn from this,” he said.

The IHRB is liaising with the department in relation to its continuing investigation and has underlined how actions that may be taken under the animal health and welfare act are a matter for the State.

In other news, Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle team got off the mark for 2023 when Order of Australia won in Qatar on Saturday.

Ryan Moore guided the former Breeders Cup Mile winner to a half length success in a Group 2 event over a mile.

“He’s a class horse on his day as a Breeders’ Cup Mile winner and it’s nice for him to get back on track. He’s probably going to improve for the run and he was waiting a little bit in front,” Moore said.

Ado McGuinness’s Real Appeal ran fourth in the same race.

Order Of Australia could now line up in the Group 1 Dubai Turf at Meydan’s World Cup fixture next month.

O’Brien’s pair Broome and Stone Age were out of the frame in the $2.5 million Amir Trophy on the same card behind the ex-Ballydoyle winner Russian Emperor.