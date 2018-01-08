Vernon Philander takes six wickets as South Africa beat India

18 wickets fall on fourth day in Cape Town as home side take first Test
South Africa bowler Vernon Philander celebrates dismissing India batsman Jasprit Bumrah to complete a 72-run victory in the first Test at Newlands in Cape Town. Photograph: Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

South Africa bowler Vernon Philander celebrates dismissing India batsman Jasprit Bumrah to complete a 72-run victory in the first Test at Newlands in Cape Town. Photograph: Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

 

Seamer Vernon Philander took career-best figures as rampant South Africa claimed a 72-run victory over India on a gripping fourth day of the first Test in Cape Town on Monday.

Set 208 for victory, India were skittled out for 135 in 42.4 overs in their second innings on a lively Newlands wicket with Philander the chief destroyer, recording figures of six for 42 for his first five-wicket haul in Tests since 2013.

India had looked to seize control of the Test when they bowled South Africa out for 130 in the morning session, but found the home attack on the seamer-friendly wicket too much of a challenge.

After day three had been a washout, 18 wickets fell in 64 overs on Monday, all going to seamers.

South Africa resumed on 65 for two, but were only able to double their score before they lost their last eight wickets.

Mohammed Shami (three for 28) and debutant Jasprit Bumrah (three for 39) were the pick of the Indian bowlers and there were two wickets for Bhuvneshwar Kumar (two for 33).

Only an attacking 35 from AB de Villiers stemmed the tide to a degree before he was the last man out.

South Africa, without injured seamer Dale Steyn who will miss the rest of the series with a heel problem, weathered a first-wicket stand of 30 for India in reply, before the wickets began to fall at regular intervals.

Shikhar Dhawan (16) sparred a rising deliver from Morne Morkel (two for 39) to gully.

Philander picked up his first wicket as Murali Vijay (13) edged to third slip.

Cheteshwar Pujara (four) became Morkel’s second victim with the score on 39, before Indian captain Virat Kohli (28) took the attack to the South Africans. He was undone playing across a straight delivery from Philander.

Rohit Sharma (10) was bowled off the inside edge by Philander before the tourists’ first-innings hero Hardik Pandya edged Kagiso Rabada to De Villiers in the slips.

Rabada claimed the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha (eight) with the last ball before tea.

Philander then took three wickets in four balls to seal victory after a seventh-wicket stand of 49 between top-scorer Ravichandran Ashwin (37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13 not out) had briefly sent jitters through the Newlands crowd.

South Africa are hosting India in a three-Test series this month, with matches to come in Pretoria, starting on Saturday, and Johannesburg.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.