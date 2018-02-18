Petra Kvitova beats Garbine Muguruza in Qatar final to return to top 10

Czech savours triumph following knife attack in 2016 which put her career in doubt
Petra Kvitova in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain: she staged a comeback to claim her second title of season. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Petra Kvitova in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain: she staged a comeback to claim her second title of season. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

 

Petra Kvitova stormed back into the world top 10 for the first time since 2016 by beating Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in the Qatar Open final on Sunday for her second title of the season.

Coming into the tournament 21st in the WTA rankings, the Czech won 3-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 16 minutes to add to her triumph in St Petersburg earlier this month.

Kvitova was in trouble as she trailed 5-0 in the first set with fourth seed Muguruza looking to snap the Czech’s winning streak at 12 matches. But the double Wimbledon champion dug deep to take the contest into a decider and ground out the victory.

Tough match

Asked how she managed to turn the contest around, Kvitova said: “I have no idea. I just tried... It was a really tough match, a big fight and hopefully the people enjoyed it.”

Kvitova was forced to take a break from tennis after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in 2016. She returned to action after surgery on her playing hand last year but fell short of the top 10, ending the season 11th. “One year ago I could not dream of it. It’s a very special feeling to be back [in the top 10],” said an emotional Kvitova, who was seeded 16th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.