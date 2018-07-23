Irish rowers have high hopes for World U23 Championships

Coupe de la Jeunesse to take place at National Rowing Centre in Cork this weekend
The Ireland women’s team for the Coupe de la Jeunesse, which will be held at the NRC in Cork from Friday to Sunday.

Ireland’s rowers will hope to extend a fine run in international competitions this week.

Fourteen rowers compete in the World Under-23 Championships in Poznan, Poland, which begin on Wednesday.

The seven Ireland crews have strong hopes of matching or bettering the two-medal haul from 2017. Dave O’Malley and Shane Mulvaney look a good tip to improve on last year’s bronze medal in the lightweight pair.

Ireland will host the Coupe de la Jeunesse at the National Rowing Centre (NRC) in Cork from Friday to Sunday.

There is a big entry for the 14-country European junior tournament. Ireland has entered crews in 25 of the 29 events.

The NRC has shown its worth in recent weeks, hosting the the biggest ever Irish Championships and the Home International Regatta.

At the two World Cup Regattas in which they entered this season, Irish crews took gold, silver (twice) and bronze medals. The Ireland senior men won at the Home International.

