Tour de France: Geraint Thomas surges to take yellow jersey

Team Sky rider broke from the peloton to catch Mikel Nieve shortly before the line
Britain’s Geraint Thomas celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 11th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Albertville and La Rosiere. Photo: Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

Britain’s Geraint Thomas celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 11th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Albertville and La Rosiere. Photo: Marco Bertorello/Getty Images

 

Geraint Thomas burst from the peloton, leaving Chris Froome behind him, to clinch the Tour de France yellow jersey and victory on a gruelling stage 11 from Albertville to La Rosière.

The former Team Sky rider Mikel Nieve had thought he had the stage win in hand but Thomas broke with under 6km of the 108.5km stage to go to catch the breakaway group of Tom Dumoulin and Damiano Caruso and then power past them and Nieve shortly before the line.

It was a good day for Ireland’s Dan Martin who improved his general classification to move up to 10th, three minutes and 16 seconds behind Thomas after a sixth place finish on stage 11.

Froome was left stranded in the peloton and had to dig deep, eventually clinging to Dan Martin’s wheel, finishing third overall on the stage behind Dumoulin, ahead of Caruso and with a broken-looking Nieve in fifth.

Thomas now has a lead of 1min 25sec over Froome, who is now second in the general classification with a 19-second lead over Dumoulin in the general classification.

Full report and standings to follow...

