Ding Junhui confirms he will play World Snooker Championships

World number 11 withdrew from Coral Tour Championship due to coronavirus concerns

Ding Junhui: World Snooker said the 33-year-old, who lost to Mark Selby in the 2016 final, has indicated he will play in the event, which is set to start on July 31st at the Crucible in Sheffield. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Ding Junhui: World Snooker said the 33-year-old, who lost to Mark Selby in the 2016 final, has indicated he will play in the event, which is set to start on July 31st at the Crucible in Sheffield. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

 

Former finalist Ding Junhui has confirmed his participation in next month’s World Snooker Championships, effectively guaranteeing a full quota of top-16 stars at the tournament.

Ding, the world number 11, withdrew from this month’s Coral Tour Championship due to concerns relating to travel and quarantine in the coronavirus pandemic.

However, World Snooker said the 33-year-old, who lost to Mark Selby in the 2016 final, has indicated he will play in the event, which is set to start on July 31st at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Ding’s move comes as a number of fellow Chinese stars, including Zhou Yuelong, Xiao Guodong and Zhao Xintong, officially withdrew from the tournament citing ongoing coronavirus-related concerns.

The trio had been due to take part in the qualifying tournament which is set to start on July 21st, also in Sheffield.

Yan Bingtao, the only other Chinese player currently in the world’s top 16, is based in the UK and will not be affected by travel or quarantine issues.

World Snooker chief Barry Hearn remains hopeful that some fans will be allowed to watch this year’s tournament, which will take place amid strict social-distancing regulations.

Ding’s decision to withdraw from the Tour Championships saw him replaced by Stephen Maguire, who went on to win the tournament and claim the £250,000 total prize fund.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.