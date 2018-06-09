Cameron Hanley records Global Champions Tour win in Cannes

Denis Lynch also finished in the prizes, taking fourth place with Fairview Aliquidam

Margie McLoone

Cameron Hanley impressed in Cannes on Friday. Photograph: Getty Images

Cameron Hanley impressed in Cannes on Friday. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Ireland’s Cameron Hanley recorded a win and a third-place finish at the five-star Global Champions Tour in Cannes, France on Friday evening with Equi Invest Showjumping’s Eis Isaura.

In the 1.45m speed class, the Co Mayo native was drawn sixth-last to jump in the 31-runner class and posted what proved to be the winning clear round in 61.18secs. Tipperary’s Denis Lynch also finished in the prizes, taking fourth place with Fairview Aliquidam (65.45).

In the later 1.50m jump-off class, Hanley and Eis Isaura, a 10-year-old mare by Tinka’s Boy, were among 14 combinations which progressed to the second round where a clear in 36.21 saw them finish third. The winning time of 35.26 was set by Belgium’s Pieter Devos riding Apart.

At the five-star show in Treffen, Austria, Tipperary-born Shane Breen finished second with the Irish Sport CSF Vendi Cruz (70.76) in Friday afternoon’s 1.45 speed class which was won by Belgium’s Constant van Paesschen with Compadre van de Helle (66.86).

All Irish riders competing internationally this weekend are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to Mayo’s Jack Dodd (25) who died on Wednesday in Belgium following a car accident the previous week.

This weekend the largest amateur equestrian event in the country, the Association of Irish Riding Club’s two-day Festival of showing, dressage and show jumping competitions, is taking place for the first time at the Mullingar Equestrian Centre in Co Westmeath.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.