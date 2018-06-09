Cameron Hanley records Global Champions Tour win in Cannes

Ireland’s Cameron Hanley recorded a win and a third-place finish at the five-star Global Champions Tour in Cannes, France on Friday evening with Equi Invest Showjumping’s Eis Isaura.

In the 1.45m speed class, the Co Mayo native was drawn sixth-last to jump in the 31-runner class and posted what proved to be the winning clear round in 61.18secs. Tipperary’s Denis Lynch also finished in the prizes, taking fourth place with Fairview Aliquidam (65.45).

In the later 1.50m jump-off class, Hanley and Eis Isaura, a 10-year-old mare by Tinka’s Boy, were among 14 combinations which progressed to the second round where a clear in 36.21 saw them finish third. The winning time of 35.26 was set by Belgium’s Pieter Devos riding Apart.

At the five-star show in Treffen, Austria, Tipperary-born Shane Breen finished second with the Irish Sport CSF Vendi Cruz (70.76) in Friday afternoon’s 1.45 speed class which was won by Belgium’s Constant van Paesschen with Compadre van de Helle (66.86).

All Irish riders competing internationally this weekend are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to Mayo’s Jack Dodd (25) who died on Wednesday in Belgium following a car accident the previous week.

This weekend the largest amateur equestrian event in the country, the Association of Irish Riding Club’s two-day Festival of showing, dressage and show jumping competitions, is taking place for the first time at the Mullingar Equestrian Centre in Co Westmeath.