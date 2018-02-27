Ben Reynolds to compete at World Indoor Championships

North Down AC athlete called up to Irish team after personal best of 7.73 in 60m hurdles

Ian O'Riordan

Ben Reynolds has been invited to this weekend’s World Indoor Championships in Birmingham. Photograph: Sasa Pahic Szabo/Inpho

Ben Reynolds has been added to the Irish team for this weekend’s World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, the North Down Athletic Club athlete qualifying for the 60m hurdles under the IAAF quota system.

Reynolds’s call-up thanks to his best time of 7.73 brings to five the number of Irish competing, both Amy Foster and Ciara Neville selected in the 60m flat, Phil Healy in the 400m and Ciara Mageean in the 1,500m.

The action gets under way on Thursday evening in Birmingham, with all four Irish women in action on Friday.

Elsewhere, Mick Clohisey looks to have booked his place on the Irish team for the European Championships in Berlin this August after running a marathon best of 2:14.49 in Seville on Sunday – his first time under 2:15, his previous best being 2:15:11, also run in Seville in 2016.

Paul Pollock, also targeting Berlin, won the Brighton half marathon in 66:57.

