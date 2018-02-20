Slovenian ice hockey player fails drugs test at Winter Olympics

A Slovenian ice hockey player has been thrown out of the Winter Olympics after testing positive, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s anti-doping division has announced.

Ziga Jeglic was found to have taken fenoterol, which opens up the airways to the lungs, in an in-competition test, CAS’ ADD said.

It is the third anti-doping procedure of the Games, after Japanese short track speedskater Kei Saito and Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky.

CAS’ ADD said Jeglic tested positive for the beta-2 agonist, a specified substance, and has been banned from the rest of the Games. The procedure will conclude after the Games, which close on Sunday.

A statement read: “The athlete accepted an anti-doping rule violation and, as a consequence, the athlete is suspended from competing in the remainder of the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018.“