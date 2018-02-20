Slovenian ice hockey player fails drugs test at Winter Olympics
Ziga Jeglic becomes third athlete to fail a test and has been suspended from the Games
Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic failed a drugs test and has been suspended, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said, becoming the third doping case at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/Getty Images
A Slovenian ice hockey player has been thrown out of the Winter Olympics after testing positive, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s anti-doping division has announced.
Ziga Jeglic was found to have taken fenoterol, which opens up the airways to the lungs, in an in-competition test, CAS’ ADD said.
It is the third anti-doping procedure of the Games, after Japanese short track speedskater Kei Saito and Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky.
CAS’ ADD said Jeglic tested positive for the beta-2 agonist, a specified substance, and has been banned from the rest of the Games. The procedure will conclude after the Games, which close on Sunday.
A statement read: “The athlete accepted an anti-doping rule violation and, as a consequence, the athlete is suspended from competing in the remainder of the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018.“