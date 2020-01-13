Angling notes: Law approved for salmon and sea trout fisheries

The Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries, Sean Canney, has approved legislation that will govern Ireland’s wild salmon and sea trout fisheries, commencing on January 1st and continuing throughout 2020.

Informing the new legislation, the Minister received management advice from Inland Fisheries Ireland in relation to 140 rivers. The assessments were carried out by the Technical Expert Group on Salmon (Tegos), an all-island independent scientific group.

This information was also made available as part of a statutory public consultation process during which 27 written submissions from stakeholders were received.

Based on Tegos individual assessments, 41 rivers will remain open throughout the season; 41 rivers are classified as open for “catch and release” angling and 65 will be closed.

Mr Canney said: “We are opening 82 rivers for salmon/sea trout fishing in 2020. This will allow everyone to share in this important natural resource, for which conservation will be to the fore.

“Environmental change and human impacts continue to place salmon and other species at risk. I am determined that the innovations of International Year of the Salmon which brought people together to share knowledge and raise awareness will endure.”

Conservation byelaw number 974 of 2019 provides for an annual bag limit of 10 fish (salmon or sea trout over 40cm) per angler and for a season bag limit of three fish from January 1st to May 11th; a daily bag limit of three fish from May 12th to August 31st and a daily bag limit of one fish from September 1st to end of season.

The byelaw also provides for the use of single or double barbless hooks and prohibits the use of worms as bait once the specified number of fish have been caught in the specified periods.

Fisheries management forum

As the Institute of Fisheries Management (IFM) celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the Ireland branch intends to mark the milestone with a one-day conference entitled Learning from the Past to Inform the Future.

The branch has assembled an excellent programme of presentations which cover many of the issues affecting Ireland’s inland fisheries. These include: stock management; conservation regulations; stakeholder engagement; historical perspectives; habitat enhancement; and tracking and e-DNA.

The conference will be held in City North Hotel, Co Dublin on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2020. Admission is free for IFM members and €18 for non-members. For further details and to register, please contact Nigel Greene at 353-86 826 9222.

First salmon of the season

We await the first salmon of the new season. On the river Drowes, fisheries manager Bill Likely said about 10 anglers were on the river last Thursday but expected a better turnout at the weekend.

“Quite a few kelts have been caught and a definite fresh fish was lost on Wednesday at the Wash Stones,” he said. Lough Currane in Waterville, Co Kerry, opens for business this Friday (January 17th). In 2016, Neil O’Shea was the captor of the first salmon in Ireland caught on opening day with a fish of 10lb.

Argentina trip

Estancia Laguna Verde in Argentina is taking bookings for the 2020 season. The lakes and rivers offer monster rainbow trout. Fishing in early and late season allows for behemoths in the Barrancoso river and the famous lake. Mid-season fishing allows wading the shallow bays and inlets for the cruising rainbows.

Retire to the relaxed lodge with hearty meals to enjoy this fishing adventure in the vast, lonely region of Patagonia. To find out more, contact: info@frontierstravel.com.

Lough Lene Angling Association agm

The annual general meeting of Lough Lene Angling Association will take place on Friday, January 24th, 2020, at 8pm in Collinstown Hall, Co Westmeath. All members are requested to attend.

angling@irishtimes.com.