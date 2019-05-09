Leona Maguire wins Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of Month award

“Boom!! 66-68 to qualify for US Open!” So tweeted Leona Maguire on Tuesday after she won the qualifier at Pinnacle Creek Country Club in Arizona by three shots to earn her place in the field for the US Open in South Carolina later this month, the first time she will compete in a major as a professional.

It was one of a series of booms of late, Maguire in simply sparkling form, the highlight of her season thus far coming at the Symetra Tour’s Windsor Golf Classic in California where she sealed her first-ever professional victory. The 24-year-old did so by shooting a seven under par final round of 65, not dropping a shot all day, to catch up with overnight leader Pajaree Anannarukarn and set up a play-off. And there, a birdie clinched her victory and a cheque for $22,500.

“It was a long time coming,” said Maguire, which, considering this is only her second season as a professional, was an indication of what she expects of herself.

But she was still getting over the frustration of letting victory slip through her grasp at the IOA Championship in California the week before, Maguire having to settle for a share of fourth after leading by a shot going into the final round. The general consensus in the aftermath of the tournament was that it was only a matter of time before she’d clinch that first professional win, although it probably came more speedily than anyone anticipated.

Before the IOA Championship, Maguire had registered her best-ever pro placing when she finished in the top five at the Symetra Tour’s Natural Charity Classic, so the signs were already there that there were exceedingly good weeks to come.

And since triumphing at the Windsor Golf Classic she’s maintained her form, an appearance on the European Tour at the Dubai Moonlight Classic securing another share of fifth, having set a new course record of 64 in the opening round and tying for the lead at one point during the final round.

Maguire is now back in the US to continue her Symetra Tour efforts, ahead of the US Open which starts on May 30th, the goal to secure her LPGA Tour card for next season. A glance at the current rankings shows she’s moving nicely in that direction, the Cavan woman sitting second on the money list behind Paraguay’s Julieta Granada, her earnings from her four events to date $36,510.

Boom, indeed. Those who suspected Maguire’s pro career would be worth watching weren’t wrong.

Previous monthly winners (awards run from December 2018 to November 2019, inclusive):

December: Mona McSharry (Swimming)

The Sligo swimmer ended her 2018 in some style at the Irish Short-Course Championships in Lisburn, collecting six titles in the space of just three days as well as breaking six national records. The highlight for McSharry was the breaking of Michelle Smith’s 23-year-old 100m freestyle record.

January: Phil Healy (Athletics)

The 24-year-old Cork woman took our January award for the second year running after an impressive start to the season, once again winning the 400m at the Vienna International Indoor Meet, ahead of European and World medallists Lissane De Witte and Eilidh Doyle, maintaining that form at the Millrose Games in New York where she finished a close second to the USA’s Jaide Stepter.

February: Ciara Mageean (Athletics)

Another runner to have a sparkling start to 2019, Mageean opened the year by setting a new Irish indoor mile record in Boston, taking two seconds off her Irish indoor 1,500m record before winning bronze in the 1,500m at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

March: Rachael Blackmore (Horse racing)

The Tipperary woman pushed Paul Townend all the way in the race to become Irish champion jockey, Blackmore having the season of her life, finishing up on 91 winners. There were few better days, though, than when she picked up two Cheltenham successes, including the first Grade One victory of her career.