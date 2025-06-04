Premier League players who need a move to revitalise their careers

Evan Ferguson, Brighton

Ferguson’s breakthrough hat-trick against Newcastle feels like a lifetime ago now. The young striker seemed destined for greatness but he has struggled to live up to his early billing. Having failed to break into the Brighton team under Fabian Hürzeler, Ferguson spent the second half of the season on loan at West Ham, where he started just one league game. At 20 years of age, time is on the Republic of Ireland international’s side but his future will be best served away from the Amex.

Jack Grealish, Manchester City

Just two years ago Grealish was at the centre of the celebrations as Manchester City won the treble. He now feels very peripheral. A combination of injuries and increased competition in the squad restricted the 29-year-old to just seven league starts this season. The FA Cup final will have been particularly frustrating for Grealish, who was left on the bench while City failed to create chances against Crystal Palace. With the game slipping away, Pep Guardiola sent on the teenager Claudio Echeverri for his debut rather than turning to Grealish. With City in the market another attacker – Rayan Cherki is a target – the former Aston Villa captain desperately needs to leave this summer to restart his stuttering career and reignite his hopes of playing at the World Cup next year.

Rasmus Højlund, Manchester United

Højlund moved to Manchester United from Atalanta with a big reputation. Two years and 14 league goals later, and the 22-year-old looks likely to leave Old Trafford in a transfer that would suit all parties. He has been given little service and is often feeding on scraps in a team that do not create enough chances, but the Dane has been an unmitigated disaster for United and a return to Italy has been mooted. Højlund showed bags of potential during his one and only season in Serie A, and he’ll hope a summer exit gets his development back on track.

Marcus Rashford. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

Rashford showcased his quality during his short loan stint with Aston Villa, where he seemed revitalised after a difficult few months working under Ruben Amorim. A permanent switch to Villa is unlikely after they failed to qualify for the Champions League, but the 27-year-old is available to any club who will bid £40m. Amorim has suggested he would rather pick his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach than Rashford and the club need to raise funds to strengthen after a disappointing season.

READ MORE

Jadon Sancho, Manchester United

Chelsea’s decision not to make Sancho’s move permanent leaves the 25-year-old in limbo. It’s clear he has no future at Manchester United, meaning he’s another asset the club need to cash in on if they are to bolster the squad. Sancho didn’t necessarily struggle during his season at Chelsea. He made 41 appearances, scoring five goals and setting up 10 more; he even capped his time at the club with a lovely goal in the Conference League final. But he was not consistent enough. Of the 156 players who attempted at least 25 crosses in the Premier League this season, he was the only player who did not find a team-mate once.

Federico Chiesa, Liverpool

Liverpool were quiet in the transfer market last summer, but they did bring in Chiesa to provide cover for Mohamed Salah on the right flank. The injury-prone Italian has been called upon rarely by Arne Slot, even when fit, playing just 466 minutes in all competitions – the equivalent of just over five games. With a club record £109m deal for Florian Wirtz gathering momentum, a move away from Anfield will only be a good thing for the 27-year-old.

Harvey Elliott. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Harvey Elliott, Liverpool

Elliott will also fall down the pecking order if Liverpool sign Wirtz. The 22-year-old has never really consolidated a starting spot despite looking sharp when called upon by Jürgen Klopp and Slot. A switch to Bayer Leverkusen appears to be off, but the midfielder would be a great signing for a number of Premier League clubs.

Darwin Núñez, Liverpool

With a move for a new striker in the offing, Núñez’s time at Liverpool is expected to end this summer. The Uruguayan failed to win over Slot. He had his moment in the sun, coming off the bench to score twice in a vital victory at Brentford in January, but he is painfully inconsistent. Núñez finished the season with more yellow cards (eight) than goal involvements (seven) in the Premier League. He played the full 90 minutes just three times in the league this season – not good enough for a striker who cost £85m.

Kepa, Chelsea

Chelsea already have a plethora of goalkeepers on the books and they are preparing to make an offer to Milan for Mike Maignan, so Kepa needs to find a permanent route out of Stamford Bridge. Football’s most expensive goalkeeper was solid during his loan spell at Bournemouth last season, saving 71.3 per cent of the shots he faced, which should tempt interested parties. He is still only 30 so should have a few more seasons at the top.

Raheem Sterling. Photograph: James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea

On paper, Sterling looked like a solid loan signing for Arsenal. He had Premier League experience, a history of winning trophies and the ability to cover any position across the frontline. However, the 30-year-old failed to make his mark, with perhaps his best performance coming in the League Cup against League One side Bolton. He did not score a single goal in 17 league appearances. Arsenal have understandably sent the winger back to Chelsea. Having been deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca last summer, his time at Stamford Bridge needs to end this summer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Chelsea

When Enzo Maresca was appointed head coach last summer, it wasn’t a huge surprise to see Chelsea sign midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for £30m to replace Atlético Madrid-bound Conor Gallagher. That money has proven a waste. The 26-year-old has started just two Premier League games for the club and was linked with a January move to West Ham. Chelsea have since signed Dário Essugo from Sporting for £18.5m, reinforcing the idea that Dewsbury-Hall needs to move on. Having failed to break into the first team under Maresca, there seems little point in the former Leicester man hanging around.

Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea

Nkunku moved to Chelsea two years ago for £51m with a big reputation after a stellar final season with RB Leipzig. Injuries affected the Frenchman’s debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, and he has never fully recovered or consolidated a regular starting spot. Approaching the peak years of his career, the 27-year-old should leave and start again at a new club.

Armando Broja, Chelsea

Chelsea have been trying their hardest to sell Broja in recent windows but have only succeeded in loaning the Albanian striker to other Premier League sides. Broja had a forgettable stint with Fulham before spending this season on loan at Everton, where he registered just 331 minutes of league action. The 23-year-old is an effective frontman when fit, but a change of surroundings is a necessity to avoid a “what if” career. – Guardian