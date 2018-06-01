Rory McIlroy creeps inside the cut at Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy endured a nervous wait but his challenge at the Memorial Tournament continues into the weekend after he carded a second round of 70 at Muirfield Village.

His two under par effort on Friday left him right on the level par cut mark at the halfway stage.

With the top 70 and ties set to make the cut, the four-time Major winner was left sweating to see if he would be part of the field for the third round - but he finished in a 13-way share of 69th place and will tee off at 1.11pm (Irish time) on Saturday.

Another player who will be teeing it up on Saturday is Tiger Woods, who followed his opening 72 with a five under par round of 67 on a weather-affected second day.

Woods, a five-time winner of the Memorial Tournament, started with a bogey on the first - but bounced back impressively with birdies on three, five, seven and nine.

Woods was soon on the charge as he made a stunning eagle on the 11th - sending the galleries into raptures as he holed from 95 yards to move to five under par.

He was then stood over a birdie putt on the par three 12th when the siren went and play was suspended due to a bad weather warning, with the field then enduring a lengthy wait of more than an hour before play could resume.

However, when the hooter finally went for play to start again Woods couldn’t make his birdie putt - and his poor touch on the greens saw him settle for a 67.

At five under for the tournament, Woods is six shots off the halfway lead of America’s Kyle Stanley and 19-year-old Joaquín Niemann of Chile.

After his round, Woods lamented his work on the greens, he said: “I hit some good shots in there, felt I had nice control of pretty much everything. Unfortunately I missed a lot of short putts, which is something I don’t normally do, which is frustrating.

“I’ve got to clean that up come this weekend, hopefully I can get it going. If I hit the ball like this on the weekend, I’ve got a great chance of winning this tournament.”

Woods gets his third round underway at 4.20pm (Irish time) on Saturday, along with US Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Tiger Woods shot a second round 67 at the Memorial Tournament. Photograph: David Dermer/AP

Earlier McIroy, who shot a two over par 74 on Thursday, flew out of the blocks, picking up three shots in the opening four holes of his second round.

Teeing off on the 10th, McIlroy opened with a regulation par four. He got the ball rolling on the par five 11th however, clipping a 68-yard wedge to within 10-feet, before draining the putt for a birdie four.

McIlroy’s momentum continued with a birdie on the par three 12th, before he made par on the 13th. Another birdie soon followed, as he stitched his 115-yard second shot to within four-feet on the 14th - rolling in the short putt.

However, McIlroy couldn’t capitalise and it wasn’t until the par three fourth - his 13th hole - that he picked up another stroke.

At two under par for the tournament the 29-year-old looked set to make it into the weekend, but bogeys on the fifth and seventh - his 14th and 16th - left him relying on the rest of the field in order to survive into Saturday.

Shane Lowry’s involvement over the weekend had also looked touch and go - but the Offaly man battled his way to a rollercoaster second round of 69 - including seven birdies and four bogeys - to sit at two under par at the halfway stage.

Memorial Tournament collated scores (after second round)

Cut to take place at end of Round 2 for scores of no more than 144