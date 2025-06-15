Rory McIlroy sees Open at Portrush as perfect time to climb the mountain again

Rory McIlroy plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club. Photograph: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The search for a fresh perspective and new challenges won’t involve crampons, an ice axe or harness, or any of those mountaineering gear essentials: in Rory McIlroy’s case, it is about utilising his TaylorMade clubs and, more so, finding the right headspace again.

As he finished the 125th US Open with his best round of the week, a 67 for a total of seven-over-par 287 that moved him inside the top-25, McIlroy was more like his old self, almost as if some clarity has finally found him.

“I climbed my Everest in April, and I think after you do something like that, you’ve got to make your way back down, and you’ve got to look for another mountain to climb. An Open at Portrush is certainly one of those,” said McIlroy, his thoughts drifting ahead to the 153rd Open on the Giant’s Causeway next month where an opportunity to add to his own legend will come his way.

McIlroy admitted to struggling to come back down and recalibrate after achieving the career Grand Slam when winning the Masters, his form since then a pale imitation of his season up to that point, which had also garnered wins in the Pebble Beach pro-am and The Players.

This coming week’s Travelers Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s $20 million signature tournaments, will finish his work stateside for the time being, after which he will head back to Europe where the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open on home turf await. Before that, though, will be a move to the family’s new home near Wentworth outside London and also away-from-golf living, including a trip to Wimbledon.

It has taken time for McIlroy to come to terms with his achievement in finally completing the Grand Slam – becoming just the sixth player to join a select club that includes Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – but next month’s Open at Royal Portrush will provide an almost natural reset in his quest to further augment a glorious career CV.

“I’m just trying to get myself in the right frame of mind to approach that. I feel like playing an Open at Portrush already [in 2019] and sort of at least remembering what those feelings were like and those feelings that I was probably unprepared for at the time. Yeah, and obviously it will be my first time sort of in public back home after winning the Masters. It should be a really nice week,” said McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy hands his ball to his caddie Harry Diamond during the final round of the US Open. Photograph: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

“If I can’t get motivated to get up for an Open Championship at home, then I don’t know what can motivate me. I just need to get myself in the right frame of mind. I probably haven’t been there the last few weeks ... getting home and having a couple weeks off before that, hopefully feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, will get me in the right place again.”

McIlroy had battled to survive the 36-hole cut here at Oakmont but moving day in Saturday’s third round saw him go into reverse until finally finding forward momentum in a closing round 67 – six birdies, three bogeys – that, regardless of the final position, provided positives.

“I feel like I’ve driven the ball well all week, really encouraged with the driver and how I drove it as well. It’s not necessarily the driver [that’s been the issue], it’s more me and sort of where my swing was. I feel like I got a really good feeling in my swing with the driver, which was great.

“Hopefully I can continue that on into next week [in The Travelers]. It’s close. Physically I feel like my game’s there. It’s just mentally getting myself in the right frame of mind to get the best out of myself,” added McIlroy.

And, on Father’s Day, he was also looking to getting back to see daughter Poppy. McIlroy was up and gone to the course before she stirred.

“She’s a good sleeper. I was out the door before she was up. It’s always nice to get home. I feel like I live two different lives. I’m a dad and a husband when I’m away from here, and then I’m who I am when I’m here. It’s always nice to get away and feel a bit of normality.”

McIlroy’s normal may be different from most, but such cherished times are important in finding those new challenges to climb.