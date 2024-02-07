Golf lowdowns: All you need to know about the Phoenix Open and Qatar Masters

Waste Management Phoenix Open

Purse: $8.8 million (winner $1.584 million)

Where: Arizona, USA

The course: TPC Scottsdale is a PGA Tour staple for the Phoenix Open, most famous for the 16th hole, a par-3 stadium hole that is unlike anything in the game, the so-called “Loudest Hole in Golf”, where thousands of fans surround the hole and give it a party atmosphere. The five-day attendance for the event usually surpasses half a million.

The field: World number one Scottie Scheffler has made the tournament his own the past two years, winning both times. He is one of six players in the top 10 of the world rankings taking part. Viktor Hovland has withdrawn, apparently to practise his game after a disappointing week at Pebble Beach

Quote-Unquote: “I would have a problem with it, and I think a lot of guys would have a problem with it,” – Justin Thomas on the possibility LIV players would return to the PGA Tour without penalty.

Irish in the field: It is an important week for Shane Lowry, as he has fallen out of the top 50 of the world rankings and did not qualify for last week’s signature event on the PGA Tour. Lowry will be looking to improve on his tied 25th finish at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago and is joined by Séamus Power in the field. Lowry will tee off from the 10th hole in Thursday’s first round at 3.15pm Irish time along with playing partners Matt Fitzpatrick and Sungjae Im, while Power also tees off from the 10th, going off at 8.06pm Irish time with Camilo Villegas and Daniel Berger.

Betting: 5-1 Scheffler, 10-1 Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, 16-1 Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, 66-1 Shane Lowry, 200-1 Séamus Power.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf from 3.30pm.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Purse: €2.5 million (winner €387,000)

Where: Doha, Qatar

The course: Doha GC. Founded in 1998, Doha Golf Club was one of the first grass golf courses built in the Middle East.

The field: Last week’s winner on the DP World Tour, Dylan Frittelli, looks for back-to-back wins, as Rasmus Højgaard will be favourite after fine form that has seen him finish no worse than 11th in his past six tournaments.

Quote-Unquote: “I thought about giving the game up.” – Fratelli on his tough year before winning in Bahrain.

Irish in the field: Tom McKibbin is the sole Irish player in the field and is in decent form with two top 20s in his last two starts. He tees off at 3.45am on Thursday from the 10th tee with playing partners Keita Nakajima and Renato Paratore.

Betting: 10-1 Hojgaard, 18-1 Zander Lombard, 22-1 McKibbin, Yannik Paul, Frederic Lacroix.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30am.