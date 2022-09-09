Pádraig Harrington continues hot run with share of the first-round lead in St Louis

Pádraig Harrington got his bid for a third PGA Champions Tour win of the season off to a flying start in the Ascension Charity Classic in St Louis, Missouri, with a fine bogey-free six-under-par 65 that gave him a share of the first-round lead with Bernhard Langer.

The 51-year-old Dubliner, with victories in the US Seniors Open and the Dick Sporting Goods Open already this season, got on the birdie trail as early as the second hole and kept his foot to the metal in pushing onwards to another impressive performance.

“I feel good about my game, kind of felt in good form coming in … traditionally, my whole career, I’ve always been a much better player with my back to the wall. What I’m finding here on the Champions Tour is I’ve got to learn how to play when I’m favoured, when I’m up front, when I’m out leading. That’s a different skill set and I’ve never been really good at it. I was always a much better chaser than somebody out in front.

“And the one thing about the Champions Tour now is I’ve had a few leads and I am learning. I’m getting better as a player, definitely much more positive about my chances in that situation. Hard to believe, I’m 51 years of age and I’m getting better mentally!”

Darren Clarke, winner of the British Seniors in July, continued his good form with an opening round 68.