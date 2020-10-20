Waterford’s Pauric Mahony out for the season

Captain suffered a knee injury which will keep him out for the 2020 championship

Waterford’s Pauric Mahony is out for the rest of the season. Photo: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

Waterford’s Pauric Mahony is out for the rest of the season. Photo: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

 

Waterford hurling captain Pauric Mahony is out for the rest of the year with a knee injury. The terrible news for manager Liam Cahill comes just 11 days before the county’s opening championship match in the Munster semi-finals against Cork.

The county released a brief statement on social media.

“Pauric Mahony will miss the 2020 season due to a knee injury. Liam Cahill, his team and all in Waterford GAA would like to wish Pauric a speedy and full recovery.”

He had won a seventh successive county title with Ballygunner in August and would have been a key member of the team that will be trying to secure a first provincial championship win in four years.

When Waterford reached the 2017 All-Ireland final, Mahony was the championship top scorer. He came into the county panel at 18, 10 years ago and has been one of the most prolific dead-ball strikers in the game.

In 2015 he also had the misfortune to be injured just before the championship, sustaining a broken tibia in a club match just a week after helping the county to win that year’s league title.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.