All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: the weekend's previews

Saturday

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 2

Tipperary v Mayo, Semple Stadium, 5pm - Sky Sports

One down, who knows how many to go, but so far everything about Mayo’s backdoor draw has been kind. Their round one win over Limerick wasn’t perfect, conceding 3-7 to their 5-19, but with Lee Keegan and Andy Moran coming off the bench, and Cillian O’Connor scoring 3-9, manager Stephen Rochford was well pleased. Tipperary come in off the disappointing low against Cork in the Munster semi-final, losing by 11, and even though they held Mayo to five points in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final, the Connacht side are unquestionably on the rise again. Verdict: Mayo

Carlow v Tyrone, Netwatch Dr Cullen Park, 5pm.

“Be ready for the bear pit,” warned Carlow coach Stephen Poacher, and truth is Tyrone won’t have it easy in Dr Cullen Park, a first championship meeting between the teams. Carlow manager Turlough O’Brien won’t mind the latest test of his team either, especially after leaving a few good chances behind against Laois in the Leinster semi-final. Tyrone will need to be sharp and decisive, manager Mickey Harte having Peter Harte back on board after suspension, and still feeling lucky to have got out of Páirc Tailteann with the win over Meath. High scoring it won’t be, but Tyrone should eventually tame the bear.

Verdict: Tyrone

Longford v Kildare, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 7pm.

After ending a winless 12-game streak with victory over Derry, racking up 2-22, Kildare manager Cian O’Neill suddenly finds the summer opening up in front of him. Kildare beat Longford by 19 points in the qualifiers three years ago, and even in the narrow confines of Pearse Park, appear to have rediscovered enough vigour to see them get out safely, Longford looking depleted after their 19-point loss to Dublin. Verdict: Kildare

Leitrim v Louth, Carrick on Shannon, 7pm.

The classic qualifier here where both teams will feel they can salvage something, Louth already rising again to take out a fancied London. Leitrim have lost a few players to exile since the 14-point loss to Roscommon.

Verdict: Louth



Sligo v Armagh, Markievicz Park, 6pm.

Just like Armagh to spring promptly back into life, their 3-16 against Westmeath in round one coming without much fuss, the reward for which is the trip to Sligo, the team they last beat in 2002 on route to winning the All-Ireland. Just saying. Sligo, who fell heavily too Galway, are unlikely to lift things in time.

Verdict: Armagh



Cavan v Down, Brewster Park, 5pm.

Down’s horror show against Donegal in the Ulster semi-final at least left them with some hope: they can’t get any worse. Morale can’t be great however, not compared to a Cavan team who slipped 2-16 past Wicklow in round one and have key players back in fitness and form, including captain Dara McVeety.

Verdict: Cavan



Waterford v Monaghan, Fraher Field, 2pm. Having scratched their seven-year itch, winning a first football championship match since the 2011 qualifiers by beating Wexford in round one, Tom McGlinchey’s Waterford team were rewarded with this home draw against Monaghan, the team seemingly on course for an Ulster final before Fermanagh got in the way. Even with the novelty of a first championship meeting, Monaghan won’t be in the mood for much sentiment. Verdict: Monaghan.

Sunday



Offaly v Clare, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 1.30pm.

What a difference a game makes, whatever calming effect Paul Rouse has brought to Offaly since coming in for the sacked Stephen Wallace was written all over the 2-20 to 1-5 win over Antrim. Clare present a more tricky challenge, even after their tame display against Kerry, but at home in Tullamore Offaly are suddenly a daunting prospect. Verdict: Offaly