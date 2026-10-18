Wolfe Tones prove the kicking kings as they secure a third Meath crown

Meath SFC final: Wolfe Tones 1-19 Donaghmore/Ashbourne 0-12

Wolfe Tones dismantled Donaghmore/Ashbourne’s county final house party with a clinical display of shooting to claim a third Meath senior football title.

For the first time since the 80s, the Meath SFC final took place outside of Páirc Tailteann due to its redevelopment, and with Donaghmore/Ashbourne nominated as the host venue, the Moors had a home decider.

However, the visitors looked far more at home in the county’s showpiece fixture and ran out commanding 10-point victors, the largest winning margin in a Meath final since 2008.

It added to Wolfe Tone’s 2006 and 2021 triumphs, while the wait for Donaghmore/Ashbourne for a maiden Keegan Cup goes on after their third final appearance.

Donaghmore/Ashbourne never once led and from the moment the impressive Thomas O’Reilly put Wolfe Tones 0-2 to 0-1 ahead in the eighth minute, they kept their noses in front all the way to the final whistle.

Wolfe Tones delivered an exhibition of scoretaking in the second half, taking 11 shots and scoring 11 points, with not a single wide or any efforts dropping short. It was a kicking clinic.

They only registered two wides in the first half and their efficiency in front of the posts was one of the main differences between the sides – Donaghmore/Ashbourne had nine wides and the home side’s top scorer on the day was their goalkeeper Andrew Colgan with 0-3.

The venue for the final was selected before it was known Donaghmore/Ashbourne were to be one of the competing teams and Wolfe Tones manager Shane McCoy had no issues with the unusual situation.

Wolfe Tones’ Tom Gavigan scores the game's only goal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“To be honest, it’s credit to Donaghmore/Ashbourne and the facilities they have here. They were always obliging on anything we requested during the week,” he said.

“We’d absolutely no problem with it at all, when the decision was made at the start of the year it’s just something you have to suck up. It could have been any other club in Meath that we were playing against today and it just happened to be a home team.

“It was what it was and we kind of got that distraction out of the way very early after the semi-final and it was never a part of our focus really.”

There was a wonderful atmosphere in Ashbourne but the occasion appeared to spook the home players because they lacked cohesion and allowed the pattern of the game to be dictated by Wolfe Tones.

Wing back Oisín Martin was superb for the Tones in the first half – he won three opposition kick-outs and scored two points with surging runs through the heart of the Donaghmore/Ashbourne defence.

It was from one of those blistering runs that the game’s only goal was scored – Martin rocketing up the field before offloading to Sarán Ó Fionnagáin who in turn fed Tom Gavigan for the finish.

That 27th-minute goal put Wolfe Tones eight points clear and in firm control.

However, Donaghmore/Ashbourne produced their best period of the game in the brief window before half-time, scoring five points to leave just three between the sides at the interval, 1-8 to 0-8.

That green and white tornado earned Donaghmore/Ashbourne a raucous ovation going off the pitch at the break but within moments of the restart Wolfe Tones had taken control again.

Fans look on from the top of a van outside the ground. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“We conceded those five scores unanswered just before half-time and it probably put us in a tricky enough position then,” added McCoy.

“But we kind of set our stall out, reassessed where the midfield battle had been won and lost and we got that first score after the break, Seán Penny popping up with a point.

“He’s not known for his right-foot shooting, but we’ll take it today. They were asking big questions of us and it probably was a case that we could get ourselves reset at half-time again

“We wanted to get a grip back on the game and I thought we managed the game well in the second half.”

O’Reilly and O Fionnagáin were both superb in the second period but all over the pitch Wolfe Tones had the measure of their opponents. They had the game tidied up well before the end and Donaghmore/Ashbourne failed to score in the last 10 minutes – during which time Wolfe Tones added five points.

An hour after the final whistle there were still fans in purple and gold standing out on the pitch, soaking it all in.

The Keegan Cup was handed from pod to pod as players and supporters posed happily for photographs. Wolfe Tones were champions again and nobody was in a hurry to leave.

It was their house now.

WOLFE TONES: Ciaráin Ó Gallachóir; Conor Sheppard, Shane Glynn, Andrew Crawford; Seán Penny (0-0-1), Ross Gallagher, Oisín Martin (0-0-3); Adam O’Neill, Eoin Donegan; Caolan Ward (0-1-4, 2f, 1 45, tpf), Thomas O’Reilly (0-0-3), Sarán O Fionnagáin (0-0-4); Tom Gavigan (1-0-0), Fiachra Ward, Kyle Moran (0-0-2).

Subs: Cian O’Neill for F Ward (15 mins); Adrian Crawford for Penny (54); Padraic Diamond for Crawford (59); Stephen Sheppard for Moran (60).

DONAGHMORE/ASHBOURNE: Andrew Colgan (0-1-1, 1f, tpf); Conor Carton, Seán Curran, Evan Quinn; Kevin Fenton (0-0-1), Shane Melia, Thomas McGovern; Bryan Menton (0-0-1), Jamie Browne; Seán Tyrrell, Zach Thornton (0-0-2, 2f), Kevin Cully; Darragh McGovern (0-0-2), Stephen Carton (0-0-1), Andrew Tormey (0-0-2, 2f).

Subs: Cillian Hegarty for Cully, Evan Kelly for Thornton (both 41 mins); Michael Deegan for Fenton (46); Michael O’Sullivan for Carton (50).

Referee: David Coldrick