Glen Rovers turn back the clock to win their first Cork title in a decade

Cork SHC final: Glen Rovers 2-20 St Finbarr’s 0-23

At the final whistle swarms of Glen Rovers youngsters broke the membrane of stewarding around the packed stands and congregated at a green flare near the City End. In the middle of the throng Glen players were hoisted shoulder high as the music boomed from the stadium’s sound system. “The dog days are over,” sang Florence Welch. The Glen crowd jumped up and down.

Just three years after they were relegated from the top tier of Cork hurling for the first time in their history the Glen were decisive winners of their 28th title. Only three points separated the teams at the end, and the Glen had to survive a goalmouth scare in stoppage time, but there was no question about their superiority.

Two second half goals from Eoin O’Leary were ultimately the difference between the teams but all told they trailed for no more than seven minutes. St Finbarr’s reeled off six points in a blistering seven-minute spell just before half-time, but their two- point lead at the break was a distortion of the first half.

Eoin O'Leary of Glen Rovers and Ethan Twomey of St Finbarr's tussle during the Cork SHC final. Photograph: David Ribeiro/Inpho

The Glen recovered from that dizzy spell and surged again. O’Leary’s first goal was a bullish solo effort seven minutes after the break, brushing off his marker along the endline and batting the ball to the net. When he struck again six minutes from the end, he was isolated in so much space 30 metres from the Barrs goal that he must have thought he was in quarantine. He took half a dozen paces at his leisure and smashed the ball to the Barr’s net.

That put them five points clear, 2-18 to 0-19, which was the biggest margin between the teams at any stage of the game. The Barr’s continued to create shooting opportunities and the outstanding Ethan Twomey took his second half tally to five points in the closing minutes, but they desperately needed a goal.

In the final minute of stoppage time a half-chance materialised. A long ball broke around the Glen square, William Buckley was quickest to react, but he couldn’t control the ball first time and Cathal Hickey advanced quickly from the Glen goal. Hickey and Buckley collided and the ball squirted away.

Micheál Mullins of Glen Rovers in action against Cian Walsh and Jamie Burns of St Finbarr's. Photograph: David Ribeiro/Inpho

The Barrs and the Glen is the most storied rivalry in Cork club hurling, but the balance of power has shifted away from the city in recent decades, and this was their first meeting in a county final since 1988. Astonishingly, it was the Glen’s first county final victory over the Barr’s since 1967. The significance of the victory was not lost on any of them.

“There was definitely a re-assessment of everything [after the Glen were relegated],” said Rob Downey, the Cork and Glen centre back. “I wouldn’t be slow to admit that as players we allowed standards to drop – in our training and in our preparation. I think in fairness to Tomás Mulcahy [the Glen manager] when we went down he brought in Tommy Dunne [as coach] and he drove things on.

“This year we got in Donal O’Rourke [the former Cork and Waterford coach] and I suppose the club game has gone to a new level now – it’s gone almost like intercounty. You need to be ticking every box. So we had Donal O’Rourke, Ian Jones [the Cork S&C coach], Peter O’Keeffe, along with four or five other brilliant Glen fellas. I don’t know what it is, but we always have this mentality that we think we’re going to win no matter what sort of a team we have.”

Adam Lynch of Glen Rovers lifts the Seán Óg Murphy Cup. Photograph: David Ribeiro/Inpho

They started with that confidence and could have blown the Barr’s away in the opening 10 minutes. Simon Kennefick hit the crossbar from close range, and the Glen shot six wides in quick succession when they were completely on top.

They maintained a two-point lead for most of the first half with Patrick Horgan exerting a greater influence when he drifted towards the half forward line. At the other end, though, there was a similar dynamic at play. Rob Downey started on Brian Hayes on the edge of the square, but the Cork full-forward came out the field as the half wore on and picked off three points to energise the Barrs’ best spell in game.

The Barr’s led by 0-12 to 0-10 at half-time, but the Glen seized the initiative immediately after the break, rattling off 1-2 without reply. Once they wrestled back the lead, they didn’t let it slip. O’Leary took his total to 2-2 and the Glen were home.

St Finbarr’s: S Hurley; S Daly, D Cahalane, J Burns; E Finn, C Doolan (0-1), C Cahalane; C Walsh (0-1), E Twomey (0-5); J Wigginton Barrett, B Cunningham (0-6, 0-5 frees), J O’Kelly; W Buckley (0-3), B Hayes (0-3), S Cunningham (0-2). Subs: A Barry (0-1) for Walsh, 38 mins; J Cahalane for O’Kelly, 39 mins; R Barrett (0-1) for Cunningham, 53 mins.

Glen Rovers: C Hickey; E Downey, R Downey, A Lynch; E Varian, L Horgan, L Coughlan; R Dunne (0-3), C McCarthy; L Quilligan, M Mullins (0-1); D Brosnan (0-2), S Kennefick (0-1), P Horgan (0-11, 0-8 frees), E O’Leary (2-2). Subs: B Moylan for Quilligan, 38 mins; D Noonan for McCarthy, 55 mins; A O’Donovan for Dunne, 60 mins.

Referee: Wayne King.