Gaelic Games

Jim McGuinness to stay on as Donegal manager for 2027

The 2012 All-Ireland winner has taken up the option of a fourth year in charge

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness arrives at Croke Park ahead of their All-Ireland clash with Dublin earlier this year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Donegal manager Jim McGuinness arrives at Croke Park ahead of their All-Ireland clash with Dublin earlier this year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Tue Sept 08 2026 - 08:291 MIN READ

Jim McGuinness will remain Donegal manager for 2027.

The 2012 All-Ireland winning manager returned for a second term in charge of the Donegal footballers in August 2023, when he was appointed for a three-year term with the option of a fourth.

And McGuinness has now taken up that option and will lead Donegal again next season.

The Donegal County Board confirmed: “Following a meeting of the County Committee, CLG Dhún na nGall confirm the appointment of Michael McCann as senior hurling manager for a two year term and Jim McGuinness as senior football manager for a one year term.”

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In his second spell, McGuinness has managed Donegal to two Ulster titles and an All-Ireland final appearance. They exited the 2026 championship in round three of the All-Ireland series following defeat to Dublin in Croke Park.

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

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