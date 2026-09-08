Jim McGuinness to stay on as Donegal manager for 2027

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness arrives at Croke Park ahead of their All-Ireland clash with Dublin earlier this year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Jim McGuinness will remain Donegal manager for 2027.

The 2012 All-Ireland winning manager returned for a second term in charge of the Donegal footballers in August 2023, when he was appointed for a three-year term with the option of a fourth.

And McGuinness has now taken up that option and will lead Donegal again next season.

The Donegal County Board confirmed: “Following a meeting of the County Committee, CLG Dhún na nGall confirm the appointment of Michael McCann as senior hurling manager for a two year term and Jim McGuinness as senior football manager for a one year term.”

In his second spell, McGuinness has managed Donegal to two Ulster titles and an All-Ireland final appearance. They exited the 2026 championship in round three of the All-Ireland series following defeat to Dublin in Croke Park.