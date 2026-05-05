Stephen Rochford: An injury is a setback, but from that comes opportunity for another player

Luke Loughlin celebrates with Ronan Wallace of Westmeath and Tadhg Baker of Westmeath after the victory over Kildare on Sunday. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Watching Luke Loughlin’s positive energy on the Westmeath sideline last Sunday, it pointed to a group having successfully negotiated the potentially season-derailing setback of his absence.

Dealing with the loss of a key player is a challenging predicament for any management team. So, it has been interesting to watch several counties respond positively to such situations in recent weeks – including Westmeath with Loughlin, Roscommon with Daire Cregg and Dublin with Con O’Callaghan.

Like any manager, I’ve been there when a player goes down in training or during a match, that instant when the air is sucked out of the moment as everybody present draws a huge intake of breath, fearing the worst. Stillness. And then the brutal reality.

Paddy Durcan was our captain with Mayo in 2024 when he suffered a cruciate knee ligament tear – with the very last play of the game – against Cavan in our first group game of the All-Ireland series. It had been a good Mayo performance, but the day was coloured by what happened to Durcan.

Likewise, I can remember the night at Donegal training in 2019 when we lost Eoghan Bán Gallagher to a serious ankle injury. On that same evening, Conor O’Donnell did his cruciate. It was a couple of days before we played Kerry in the Super Eights and a double-blow like that has the potential to rattle a group.

O’Donnell was only young and had recently been added to our extended panel, but Bán Gallagher was a serious player for us at that time. Losing him was a big setback. We had to recalibrate. And quickly.

It is hard on a human level because players naturally have empathy for their team-mate. But you must wrestle back the narrative and while it might be cliche, it really is a case of next man up because you won’t be starting the game with 14 players.

Somebody will be getting a chance here; from the setback comes an opportunity for somebody else. That has to be the message, because that is also the reality.

But much of the mood and energy in a dressingroom can be set by the injured player too. If they can deal with the personal setback, they can still have a positive influence on the group.

When Mayo’s Tom Parsons was injured in 2018, he was committed to remaining part of the group. Photograph: Inpho

I’ll never forget the horrific leg break suffered by Tom Parsons in our Connacht quarter-final loss to Galway in 2018.

I remember going to see Parsons in hospital the following day. You were feeling sorry for yourself anyhow after losing to Galway, but then you see one of your players lying in a hospital bed.

And it had been a very serious injury for Parsons, he has talked about it himself over the years, but the situation with his leg had been incredibly concerning in the hours afterwards.

But when I arrived at the hospital, somehow he was already in a positive head space and talking about his recovery. He was adamant he wanted to remain part of the group.

We were playing Limerick in the qualifiers four weeks later. And about an hour before the game, Parsons, with the aid of a crutch, made his way down to the stand.

Suddenly, a huge ovation went up from the supporters in the ground. It was a terrible injury for him to suffer, but the mindset he adopted to deal with it almost had a unifying impact. He was very much still a leader in the group.

And from the outside looking in, it seems Loughlin took a similar “for the greater good” approach with Westmeath last week.

He is an exceptional player and it would have been easy for him to skulk about feeling sorry for himself.

Clearly, Mark McHugh and his management team assessed the situation and determined the best course of action was to release the news during the week.

Cormac Costello, supported by others, really stood up for Dublin against Louth on Saturday. Photograph: Inpho

Rather than having his players skirting around questions over Loughlin’s fitness all week, confirmation that their star forward was out for the season brought a sense of finality.

You were jamming a crowbar in the rumour mill. We are moving on from this as a discussion piece. Next man up!

For Roscommon, Diarmuid Murtagh really shouldered the scoring responsibilities in the absence of Cregg against Mayo, but he was ably assisted by others, including Darragh Heneghan. The group mindset allowed them to respond positively to losing one of their top forwards.

Dublin took a different approach to Westmeath in relation to information on O’Callaghan’s injury, naming him in their starting team to face Louth but then holding him in reserve. That, too, was most likely a tactical move to keep Louth guessing, but a switch the Dublin players would have been aware of and trained accordingly for in advance.

Cormac Costello, supported by others, really stood up for Dublin on Saturday. And we saw Sam McCartan leading the charge for Westmeath – in a different way than Loughlin might have, but equally as effective. And encouraging McCartan on from the sideline was Loughlin. That can only be positive.

Because in a high-performance environment, mindset is a critical differentiator.

For instance, Armagh’s display, in the context of what Down had done to Donegal, was for me a standout performance in terms of the level of consistency they achieved. Every manager’s dream is to see that level of performance.

Derry were similarly impressive in their first-half display against Monaghan but were unable to maintain it. But the level of consistency Armagh produced in that second half was, in some ways, well, astounding.

They had two wides in the second half – the first only coming in the 62nd minute after they had scored 1-17 following the resumption of play. And the second wide was literally just a punt to nothing on the hooter; they wouldn’t have taken on that shot otherwise.

Armagh's Darragh McMullen celebrates after Tomás McCormack scores their side's first goal against Down. Photograph: Inpho

Armagh conceded only seven points in the second half, they didn’t really cough up any goal chances, they had 12 different scorers in total, got impact from their bench and the movement and energy was visible throughout.

They weren’t going to be caught in an ambush; their mindset was spot on.

I know people roll their eyes when they hear managers and players mentioning “the process”, but without it being very clear to that Armagh group – tackle hard, run hard, play the ball when you can, support, all the simple things – they wouldn’t have produced that display at the weekend.

And when you go 13 or 14 points ahead, it can be easy for somebody to step out of that process and try to make it about themselves. But Armagh stayed on point. They were relentless.

Self-efficacy for a player is the concept of knowing what a good performance looks like and how it is produced.

Confidence doesn’t just happen by a player hopping out of bed the morning of a match and going: “I’m going to be brilliant today!”

It comes from knowing you have maximised your prep. I have seen the top players journaling it, “this is what I did on Monday or on Tuesday in terms of what my form was like in training, my hydration, my food intake, sleep”. All of that helps form a blueprint you can revisit to understand what it was you did in the week of your best performance.

And Armagh now have a blueprint for what a really high and consistent level of performance looks like for them.

Kieran McGeeney, who still has plenty of players to return, can step back and say to his squad: “This is how powerful we can be when we do this.”

They were an All-Ireland winning team only two years ago, but Sunday in Clones was probably their best performance during his reign.

In terms of mindset, it’s hardly a bad way to be approaching a fourth Ulster final on the bounce.