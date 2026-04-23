Ciarán Murphy: Challengers shouldn’t fear old tormentors in new Leinster landscape

Dublin and Kilkenny are still in the Leinster football and hurling championships, and that’s not nothing. Both of them may even end the summer as provincial champions. But last weekend was a vivid illustration of how the landscape has changed.

For this entire century, they have been hoovering up provincial championships with contemptuous ease – 20 titles for Dublin in football, 20 for Kilkenny in hurling. And this level of domination leads to a sense of doom around their competitors.

It wasn’t just that they were winning, they were reasserting their dominance from the year before 12 months later. There was a compounding element to their superiority. They were better than you, every year they’d get a chance to remind you of that, and every year they seemed to take great delight in reminding you.

Kilkenny are going for seven Leinster titles in-a-row this summer, so any suggestion that they’re on the road to nowhere is doomed to look pretty foolish. Dublin are currently on a one-year losing streak in the province, which isn’t exactly a famine either. But we are all wrestling with new realities.

Kilkenny were humiliated by Galway in the league a month ago, beaten by 18 points in their heaviest defeat in league and championship since the 1950s. Death, taxes, and Kilkenny vengeance in the rematch; these are the certainties of Irish life. They landed into Pearse Stadium on the back of an uninspiring league, with that 18-point defeat ringing in their ears, and yet the conviction held by many was that they would win. Why?

Galway have only lost one game at home in the history of the Leinster round-robin, and that to a Dublin team led by their current manager. They have looked youthful, robust, and energetic all season. Results may have fluctuated, but their level of performance remained steady. Kilkenny have looked unsure in their style of play, unsure what the spine of their defence should look like, that included chopping and changing their goalkeeper, and toothless up front.

For all that, the answer as to why people thought (maybe even presumed) they would win last Saturday was simple – the jersey. Kilkenny, who haven’t won an All-Ireland since 2015, could have three more seasons of this kind of indecisiveness in their play, and people would still be spooked by the jersey. The more you’ve suffered at their hands, the longer that impression lasts.

Dublin’s footballers went to Aughrim last Sunday with every incentive to send out a message. They had just been relegated. Their county board had taken their manager’s suspension through every step of the GAA appeals process, only to be rebuffed. They were a team with a point to prove up against a Wicklow team with lots of ability and a brilliant coach, but which was unable to secure promotion to Division 3.

Jonathan Carlin dejected after Wickow's two-point defeat to Dublin in the Leinster championship last weekend. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Dublin were blessed to escape with a two-point win, and it was a day that will haunt this Wicklow team. They had goal chances all the way to the final minute. Mark Jackson has been an exceptionally reliable freetaker for years, but he wasn’t on Sunday. They could have taken Dublin down, and Wicklow would have deserved it.

The reaction in the Sunday Game studio that evening was that Dublin’s next opponents Louth may bear the brunt of the backlash, but that is by now surely a conditioned response to a situation that is no longer the reality.

Dublin’s results over the last 12 months give us a fairly balanced idea of what sort of team they are now. Louth may rightly fear a backlash, but what they really have to overcome is any lingering fear of the jersey. Louth haven’t beaten Dublin in the championship since 1973, but more than that, these players have grown up and played a large portion of their careers watching Dublin scythe through the Leinster championship.

It’s a difficult psychological needle to thread. It is true that Dublin were relegated from Division 1, but Louth failed to gain promotion from Division 2. Louth are the reigning Leinster champions, but going strictly on league position, Dublin still rank above them. On Saturday week, Louth will need to respect this current Dublin team’s status, but pay no attention to what Dublin have done for the last 20 years.

Kilkenny welcome Wexford to Nowlan Park this Saturday, and many people will say what was said before the game last weekend – that there will surely be a forceful response from Kilkenny, that Wexford will have been done no favours by the beating their opponents took in Salthill.

Kilkenny are currently a better side than Wexford, and may well win with a bit to spare. Similarly to Louth, Wexford couldn’t get out of the second tier in the league this year, and moreover Kilkenny were able to stay in the top division, which was more than the Dublin footballers were capable of. Going on league form alone, Kilkenny should win. But we should untether that from the idea of a backlash.

In Wexford’s last three games against Kilkenny in the Leinster championship, they have two wins and a one-point defeat. Wexford may lose on Saturday to a team that is better than them on paper, but they’ve adapted better than most to the recently reduced circumstances of their long-time oppressors. Their neighbours in Leinster, in hurling and football, must now aim to follow suit.