GAA Congress: Motion to extend intercounty season to August withdrawn

A motion to extend the intercounty season to August was withdrawn on a day GAA Congress passed 16 of 25 motions – but several high-profile proposals failed to make the cut.

Four motions were defeated while five were withdrawn – most notably the proposal to add two weeks to the intercounty campaign by moving the All-Ireland football final to August.

The motion seeking a requirement for players to make a minimum of eight club appearances a season to be eligible for their county team the following year was also one of those withdrawn.

A proposal to reinstate minor finals as curtain-raisers on All-Ireland final day was heavily defeated but motions to discontinue All-Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-finals and to introduce a Uefa-style high-performance licence were both successful.

Still, it was the possibility of extending the intercounty season that generated most debate and with the mood-music in the room indicating the motion was doomed to fail, GAA president Jarlath Burns ultimately withdrew the proposal moments before the vote was due to take place.

Galway chairman Paul Bellew, who was opposed to the motion, asked Burns not to withdraw it but allow delegates to voice their opinion via a ballot. Burns did not budge and the motion was tossed to the cutting room floor.

That was motion number 14 and discussion on the topic occurred just moments before anti-Allianz protesters gained entry to the room and brought Congress to a temporary halt.

Protesters confront GAA president Jarlath Burns. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

When Congress resumed, 11 motions remained, with 10 of those passed and one withdrawn.

The first high-profile motion of the morning session had been Clontarf’s aspirations that players should be required to make eight club appearances to be eligible to play for their county the following season.

Despite a strong and eloquent proposal by Clontarf’s Jack McCabe, the prevalent viewpoint in the room was against introducing such a requirement.

London and Cork were among the counties to speak against it, while GPA chief executive Tom Parsons also urged delegates to vote the proposal down.

With the wind blowing against the proposal, the motion was withdrawn – as a similar one by the northside Dublin club had been last year. In withdrawing the motion, Clontarf asked the GAA to engage on the issue going forward.

The Fermanagh proposal to reinstate minor finals as curtain raisers on All-Ireland final day was heavily defeated. Dublin, Galway, Waterford and Offaly were among the counties who spoke out strongly against the idea.

A similar proposal had been withdrawn on request in 2024 but Phil Flanagan of Tempo Maguires, who tabled the motion, told Congress he was “happy to take a batin” rather than return to a frosty reception at his club by withdrawing it again. Congress voted 15.8 per cent in favour of the motion but 84.6 per cent against.

A Laois motion to discontinue the All-Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-finals received the overwhelming backing of 94.1 per cent of delegates. It means the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists will no longer advance to play the third-placed teams from the Leinster and Munster championships.

A semi-final is to be introduced for the McDonagh Cup, where the second and third placed teams would meet to produce a winner to play the first placed team in the final.

Provincial football finals will no longer use penalty shootouts to produce a winner should games finish level after extra-time, on the first day out. They will instead go to a replay.

Main motions

Passed

Discontinuing All-Ireland hurling preliminary quarter-finals. The Joe McDonagh Cup finalists will no longer play in Liam MacCarthy Cup prelim quarter-finals. Instead, there will be a McDonagh Cup semi-final between the second and third placed teams, with the winner advancing to play the first placed team. For: 94.1% Against: 5.9%

The intercounty season will last no more than 30 competitive weekends. For: 66.7% Against: 33.3%

Provincial senior football finals will go to a replay if they finish level after extra-time, rather than the result be decided by a penalty shootout first day out. For: 73.5% Against: 26.5%

County boards to be required to obtain a high-performance Uefa-style licence (Intercounty Certification Programme) to be permitted to enter teams in senior intercounty competitions. For: 59.1% Against: 41.9%

Permit county boards to organise competitions down to 11-a-side in a bid to help clubs continue to field teams where depopulation has had an impact on numbers. For: 98% Against: 2%

Dissent in hurling will see a free awarded on the offending team’s 20-metre line. For: 95.1% Against: 4.9%

Failed

To reinstate the minor hurling and football finals as curtain raisers on the day of the All-Ireland senior finals. For: 84.2% Against: 15.8%

Withdrawn

To extend the intercounty season where the All-Ireland senior football final would be played on or before the second week in August.

Players must fulfil the criteria of playing eight league or championship games with their club in a season to be eligible to play for their county team the following year.