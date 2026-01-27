‘I thought it was a natural ending’: John Small has no regrets about retiring from Dublin

John Small speaking at the launch of ‘Are You in The Guaranteed Irish Club’ community reward programme. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Changing times for John Small, now that he’s no longer tangled up in blue.

Just over three months after the seven-time Sam Maguire winner announced his intercounty retirement, Small took a seat in Croke Park last Saturday as he readjusted to life as a Dublin supporter again.

He still has plenty of skin in the game though, his brother Paddy is a key cog in the Dubs attack, his Ballymun clubmate Evan Comerford is now first-choice Dublin goalkeeper, his Procure work colleague Dean Rock is a selector and many of his closest friends are still inside that dressingroom.

So, when Dublin’s 2026 league campaign threw in against Donegal at Croke Park last weekend, Small was in attendance – with five-year-old son Charlie for company.

“I actually enjoyed going to watch it,” said Small. “It was nice to bring Charlie along, he got to watch his uncle play. He’s starting to ask more about the games now so it was good.”

Small returned to the Dublin squad late in the 2025 campaign, the centre back rejoining before the start of the Leinster SFC. However, rather than letting the “will he, won’t he?” cloud hang over him this winter, Small announced his retirement in October. No regrets.

“I thought it was a natural ending, I’d made my decision, I’d a good chat with Ger [Brennan] on it, chatted with him twice and he gave me time to consider what I wanted to do.

“I just came back and said, ‘Listen, I think the best thing is – new group, new start.’ I just wanted to retire and get it done very quickly. He was very supportive and good about it all.

Dublin’s John Small and Derry’s Dan Higgins. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

“[When you make the decision] there’s a bit of relief. It’s a big decision but I thought about it in depth, I talked to a few people and I was comfortable with the decision I made.

“But my brother is still playing so of course I want Dublin to win the All-Ireland this year. I want to see Paddy do well, I want to see the group do well. I have a lot of good friends there, Ciarán Kilkenny is one of my best friends, so I hope it goes really well for them.

“They have a good team, a good squad and I think they’re going to be very competitive. I still think they have an excellent panel and a very strong 15 to go to war with.”

Still, as an opening day performance, Dublin’s display against Donegal could only be rated somewhere around middling. There were some positive individual contributions but collectively the Dubs started the game sluggishly and ultimately Donegal were full value for their 1-20 to 0-20 victory.

Dublin's Paddy Small. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Given the calibre of players, with shedloads of All-Ireland medals, who have left the Dublin dressingroom in recent years – there is a sense of a team in transition now as Brennan attempts to unearth new players and develop more leaders.

However, Small doesn’t subscribe to the theory Dublin won’t be in the mix when the big prizes are being handed out later this year.

“They’re still one of the top teams in the country and they’re going to be there or thereabouts,” he added.

“I don’t see why the goal wouldn’t obviously be to win the All-Ireland, as it should be with Dublin every year.

“Do I think they are as strong as the five-in-a-row team? No, but that was just an incredible group, I think there is a really strong panel there now with lots of talent and potential.

“I don’t think they’re expected to win the All-Ireland this year, it’s new management team and it will probably take a bit of time to convey what they’re trying to do and impose their plans but I would still think they’ll be very competitive. Dublin should always be trying to win the All-Ireland.”

But before all of that summer football, they have the small matter of an early season trip to Castlebar on Sunday for a meeting with old foes Mayo.

John Small pictured on the left. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

And any chatter about the game around Ballymun training this week will be interesting because former Mayo player Seamus O’Shea, who is based in Dublin, is heading up the club’s senior management team this year.

So, while Small will be hoping Paddy can deliver for the Dubs in Castlebar, O’Shea will be hoping his brother, Aidan, can do likewise for Mayo.

“Yeah, it’s funny how the world works,” smiles Small at the fact Seamus O’Shea is now managing several Dublin players he had locked horns with at intercounty level over the years.

“He’s a great fella, he has a very good football brain too so we are delighted to have him.”

The Dublin-Mayo rivalry defined the game for much of Small’s career and while the temperature between the counties has cooled somewhat, he still views those clashes as the toughest and most enjoyable of his days in blue.

“They were a brilliant team, a phenomenal side, they were physically well able to compete with us,” said Small.

“They had some brilliant footballers as well, those games against Mayo were probably the best I’ve played in. It’s probably not what it was, the dynamic between the two teams has changed but that was a ferocious rivalry at the time.”

♦ John Small was speaking at the launch of ‘Are You in The Guaranteed Irish Club’ community reward programme. Four Guaranteed Irish businesses will win €5,000 for their chosen GAA club, a special gift for the club’s under-14 team and an exclusive photocall at Croke Park. Find out more at: https://www.guaranteedirish.ie/gaa-competition/