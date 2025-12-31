Derry’s Benny Heron believes that All-Ireland win is ‘still their ambition’

Derry were right in the thick of All-Ireland title contention when Benny Heron called it quits as a player after the 2023 championship. The Ballinascreen forward’s last game was the two-point semi-final defeat to Kerry that season.

A year earlier, he was one of the success stories of Derry’s breakthrough Ulster title win of 2022, supporters identifying the in-form forward as a cult hero of sorts and even donning masks in his honour at one stage.

“I think my daughter is still traumatised from those,” smiled Heron, referencing the cardboard cutouts of his face that did the rounds at games and events that summer.

“There was a video sent around of a busload of Ballinascreen boys and they all had the masks on. I think she has nightmares about that! But no, it was good craic. I suppose it sort of snowballed with a couple of Ballinascreen fans who sort of grabbed the media’s attention.”

All that giddiness quickly subsided though and 25 months after officially retiring in November of 2023, Heron finds himself back with Derry now as a selector. He believes that for those players he once lined out with, winning the All-Ireland “still is their ambition” but he also understands it would be a little premature to labour the point. How could he, considering Derry didn’t win a single game in 2025?

In fact, from being considered a serious championship force as recently as the start of the 2024 championship under Mickey Harte, Derry now somehow reflect on a record of winning just two of their last 17 league and championship games, losing 13 and drawing twice.

Heron really isn’t playing it coy when he says that simply winning a game in the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup, which begins for Derry on Sunday away to Donegal in Letterkenny, would be progress.

“We weren’t involved in the set-up last year so it’s hard to pass judgment on what went on,” said Heron, called in as part of Ciarán Meenagh’s new management team. “But if you just look at the facts and figures of it, the amount of defeats, it’s well below what that Derry team is capable of. That’s going to be the first challenge for us, to try to rectify that and get back into winning habits.”

Derry's Conor Glass with Galway's John Maher and Johnny Heaney in last year's All-Ireland Senior Championship. Photograph: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Heron was speaking at the launch of Ulster’s preseason competition. He was joined by midfielder Conor Glass, who made the point that while Derry’s 2025 record suggests implosion, “we were in 80 per cent of the games, we could have won 80 per cent of the games”, particularly their last three championship ties.

“But we’ve looked at ourselves in the mirror as players and it wasn’t good enough,” acknowledged Glass, who will be competing in his first McKenna Cup campaign.

The preseason competitions were parked last year. He was with Glen in the All-Ireland series before that and only returned home from five years in the AFL with Hawthorn in 2020.

Those years when he was away weren’t particularly fruitful for Derry and Heron was among those who experienced the alarming slide from Division One – Heron lined out in the 2014 final – to Division Four status just five years later.

“I’ve experienced it before, as a player,” said Heron of a season like 2025. “I started in 2013. We won Division Two. The next year we got to the Division One final. Then we ended up down in Division Four. Thankfully we made our way back up so I’m fully aware of how quickly things can change, for the better and the worse. I just see it as our job this year to get Derry back playing to their capabilities.”

Meenagh was the man who stepped up midway through the 2023 championship to manage Derry, following Rory Gallagher’s departure, to Ulster success. He coached Down in 2025. Adding Heron and Chrissy McKaigue, two relatively recent retirees, to his back room for 2026 was an interesting move.

“You become an outsider very quickly once you retire,” said Heron. “It just naturally happens. Look, I get on brilliantly with the lads that are there, whether I’ve played with them or not. I don’t think there’ll be any issue there with being over familiar or anything like that.”