Nicky English: Opportunity for redemption smaller for Cork than Galway

Tim O'Mahony's Cork have gone from being favourites for the championship to nearly an unknown package in terms of their real worth. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

One of the trickiest challenges a team can face is having to play opponents whom you beat comprehensively just a few weeks previously. That is the task for both provincial champions going into this year’s Munster and Leinster finals.

Galway and Cork are in the other boat, having had their heads handed to them by Kilkenny and Limerick only a few weeks ago. The imperative for both if they are to have any chance going forward is to close the gap and, with that improvement, gather some momentum.

It is obviously more acute for Cork, who, unlike Galway don’t look to me as if they’re picking up form.

They couldn’t really have been happy with the mixed performance against Waterford, which provided little reassurance after the mauling in Limerick. Cork have gone from being favourites for the championship to nearly an unknown package in terms of their real worth.

READ MORE

To re-establish themselves as realistic contenders after losing by 15 points, they need to compete and knock about 10 off that deficit.

That’s not going to be easy. Limerick were outstanding the last day and although they fell back against Clare, I’m inclined to discount that result. They made plenty of changes but the key men will all be back on Saturday.

They blew Cork out the last day, in all areas of the field from Nickie Quaid’s puck-outs up to the full forward line. In the end, Cork were looking for the final whistle, just to get out of there.

How much weight should be attached to the incentive to do better and potential complacency in the champions’ camp? Probably not enough to overturn all known form.

Leaving aside the Limerick match, which was a disaster, Cork have been inconsistent, looking very good at times but then in the same games, ineffective. There have been poor second-halves against Clare and Tipperary – twice – and a very mixed bag against Waterford.

Defence has been an issue and they are badly hit by injury. Ger Millerick was one of the better performers the last day and he’s out but the man he replaced, Niall O’Leary, who had been playing quite well at corner back, is back. Rob Downey has been played when he didn’t look fit and didn’t line out against Waterford but is named this weekend.

On the last trip to the Gaelic Grounds, he was switched with Ciarán Joyce, who was detailed to pick up Cian Lynch – except he didn’t. Playing loose at centre back allowed Lynch to pull the strings, which he did to mesmerising effect.

Opponents, like fans, are often mesmerised by Limerick's Cian Lynch. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

What happens this time?

I said from the start that John Kiely’s biggest concern would be to get all his players fit and on the field and that’s what has happened. Lynch is a barometer of their wellbeing and his form has been back to its best. In general, they look better than last year.

Adam English has become an exceptional midfielder. Cathal O’Neill, one of their best players a year ago, is coming back. Kyle Hayes has strengthened centre back and Barry Nash, who didn’t play in last year’s semi-final, has slotted in outstandingly well on the left wing.

Cork’s main platform in the wins over Limerick last year was quick puck-outs and getting the half backs turned. Séamus Harnedy and Declan Dalton caused huge disruption but the last day, Dalton had to go off injured and there’s still no sign of him. Harnedy came on and improved things a bit but in the first half against the elements, the likes of Hayes were just unmanageable with the ball in the air, held up in a gusting wind.

It really is hard to see anything apart from a Limerick win.

Galway also have ground to make up at Croke Park but they certainly have improved since losing in Kilkenny and have found more of a team dynamic. They’ve become more balanced.

There was a lot of experimentation during the league but Micheál Donoghue has put together a team with a lot of the experienced players slotted into place. Their half-back line has become pretty solid. Cianan Fahey, Gavin Lee and TJ Brennan have become quite forceful in that zone.

Cathal Mannion has been scoring freely and Conor Whelan, playing a deeper role, and Brian Concannon are picking up form nicely. I felt Dublin would beat them but they were comfortable, scored fluently and never looked in trouble.

Kilkenny have been playing quietly off-Broadway, as I’ve said before. They lost to Wexford in what has nearly become an annual event but they were safely in the final by then.

I don’t really subscribe to the idea that they are dark horses for the All-Ireland but we’ll learn more about them this weekend because it won’t surprise me if Galway bring their best display of the year to date. If they do, it will be a significant test.

The easy call is Kilkenny but they’re still depending on TJ Reid, and Eoin Cody is out with a hamstring injury. Martin Keoghan and John Donnelly have stepped up in recent times and, under Derek Lyng, they always add up to the sum of their parts and often exceed it, but I’m still not convinced.

On a final point, we have just had the June bank holiday but there are only seven matches left in the entire championship for the rest of the summer. I know the die has been cast on this but to me, it makes no sense whatsoever.