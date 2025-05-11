Louth v Meath live updates: Leinster football final

Some of the other games on today, Sligo lead Tipperary in the Tailteann Cup final stages, 2-13 to 2-9, heading to the conclusion there after a 1.30pm throw-in. The rest started at 2pm, Fermanagh behind at home to Carlow 2-12 to 2-8 after 43 minutes the most eye-catching. Tyrone five points ahead in the under-20s All-Ireland semi-final. Nice goal in that one:

30 nóim #KERvTYR@Kerry_Official 0-08 (8)@TyroneGAALive 2-08 (14)



Cúl! Féach ar sin mar chríoch ó Noah Grimes- dochreidte 🤯



Tyrone with a magical goal just before half-time!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺 #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/hlSLQPNK0s — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 11, 2025

Leinster SFC final:

Meath v Louth, Croke Park, 4.15pm

Joe McDonagh Cup:

Laois v Kerry, O’Moore Park, 4pm

Tailteann Cup:

Sligo 2-15 Tipperary 2-10 FT, Tubbercurry

Westmeath 4-15 Antrim 1-15, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale

Fermanagh 2-12 Carlow 2-14, Brewster Park

All-Ireland under-20s semi-final:

Kerry 0-14 Tyrone 2-12, O’Moore Park

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Leinster football final between Louth and Meath from Croke Park. Throw-in is at 4.15pm. This is the first provincial decider without Dublin since 2010 and Meath’s surprise defeat of the Dubs in the semi-final may have saved the Leinster championship. There is certainly a different buzz about the final this time, especially as it is a rerun of the controversial Leinster final of 2010 and the last minute Joe Sheridan goal that left Louth fans so aggrieved. “Daylight robbery” as RTÉ commentary said at the time. Certainly adds some spice to proceedings today.

Louth: Niall McDonnell; Daire Nally, Dermot Campbell, Donal McKenny; Conall McKeever, Peter Lynch, Craig Lennon; Tommy Durnin, Andy McDonnell; Paul Mathews, Ciaran Downey, Conor Grimes; Kieran McArdle, Sam Mulroy, Ryan Burns.

Subs: Tiarnan Markey, Liam Jackson, Anthony Williams Emmets Carolan, Ciaran Byrne, Dara McDonnell, Dan Corcoran, Conor Brannigan, Ciaran Keenan, Dylan McKeown, Bevan Duffy.

Meath: Billy Hogan; Seamus Lavin, Seán Rafferty, Brian O’Halloran; Donal Keogan, Seán Coffey, Ciarán Caulfield; Jack Flynn, Bryan Menton; Conor Duke, Ruairí Kinsella, Keith Curtis; Mathew Costello, James Conlon, Eoghan Frayne (capt).

Subs: Seán Brennan, Shane Walsh, Ronan Ryan, Adam O’Neill, Daithí McGowan, Cillian O’Sullivan, James McEntee, Ronan Jones, Aaron Lynch, Eoin Harkin, Cathal Hickey

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)