Louth blitz Meath to capture first provincial under-20 title in 44 years

Louth’s Adam Gillespie and Fiach Hartigan of Meath in the Leinster Under-20 football final in Newbridge on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Leinster Under-20 football final: Louth 2-19 Meath 1-15

A landmark Leinster football championship double is within touching distance for Louth after producing a thrilling second-half display to capture a first provincial U-20 title in 44 years.

Fergal Reel’s side hit eight points without response in a devastating third-quarter blitz, leaving them 10 points clear in Newbridge.

First-half goals from senior panellist Pearse Grimes Murphy and Adam Gillespie were important, nudging Louth three ahead at half-time.

But it was those eight points between the 34th and 42nd minutes that saw off holders Meath.

Tony and Tadhg McDonnell came good with some superb second-half scores and shared eight points evenly between them.

There was a huge defensive effort too from a well-drilled side that captured a fourth consecutive win this season.

It’s Louth’s first Leinster U-20 success since 1981 and things could get even better with Sunday week’s senior showpiece, also against Meath, on the horizon.

The county’s minors will also contest a provincial football quarter-final tie this evening, against Westmeath.

Boss Reel will be keeping his U-20s focused on the All-Ireland series to come with Connacht champions Mayo next up in mid-May.

Louth edged a full-blooded first half by 2-8 to 1-8 having initially fallen three points down after Tadhg Martyn’s goal for Meath.

Martyn also netted in last year’s final and pounced from close range after Rian Stafford’s shot was blocked and fell kindly.

But Gillespie responded almost immediately with the Louth goal and already it was clear the underdogs fancied their chances.

Grimes Murphy and both McDonnells pointed before Grimes Murphy slotted their second goal before the break.

Darragh Dorian, one of seven starters in the Louth team that also lined out in the 2024 final, fed Grimes Murphy with a clever handpass over the top for the goal.

It was still anyone’s game at St Conleth’s Park but Louth took a giant step towards victory with that eight-point burst, surging 2-16 to 1-9 clear.

Tadhg McDonnell nailed a two-pointer during the blitz as everything they touched turned to points.

Meath tried their best to reel in the 10-point deficit but not even a couple of raking two-pointers from towering midfielder Michael McIvor made much difference.

Cathal Ó Bric’s side went for goals and more two-pointers but blasted 10 second-half wides.

Tony and Tadhg McDonnell kept Louth ticking over with timely points in the final quarter.

Louth: T Markey (0-0-1, 45); P Tinnelly, K Martin, M Reid; Tadhg McDonnell (0-1-2), C McKeown, C McGinty; S Callaghan, J Maguire (0-0-1); S Lennon (0-0-1), C MacCriosta, P Grimes Murphy (1-1-1); A Gillespie (1-0-3, 1f), Tony McDonnell (0-0-4, 1f), D Dorian (0-0-2).

Subs: D Shevlin for MacCriosta (53 mins).

Meath: M Kealy; S Jordan, R Early, C O’Hare; E Armstrong (0-0-2), F Hartigan, F White (0-0-1); J Harkin, M McIvor (0-2-0); R Stafford (0-0-1), T Martyn (1-0-0), Z Thornton (0-0-1); L Jennings, J Murphy (0-1-4, 2f), B Corkery.

Subs: M O’Sullivan for Corkery & C Yore for Hartigan (43 mins); P Crawley for Corkery & S Betson for Thornton (49); C O’Brien for Betson (58).

Ref: I Howley (Dublin).