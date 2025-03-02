Waterford and Offaly primed for promotion from Division 1B

Stoppage time points from Stephen Bennett and Patrick Curran earned Waterford a dramatic 1-23 to 2-18 win over Dublin at Walsh Park, a win which leaves them odds-on to gain promotion alongside Offaly.

Having trailed by five points with just 11 minutes of normal time remaining, the hosts turned an end-to-end contest on its head in the closing stages.

“They never looked like they were throwing in the towel or dropping their heads,” said Waterford manager Peter Queally. “And there’s a sense of relief as well, I have to admit; it’s a big relief to us to get the result and still be in the league with two more rounds to go.

“That added to the tension today. Either team that lost were probably mathematically out of the promotion race with two rounds to go.”

A disappointed Dublin boss Niall Ó Ceallacháin said: “We’re realistically not in the mix for promotion, I think. That’s the way it is. I don’t know whether mathematically that’s true but we treated this as a knockout game ... we need to shake ourselves down very quickly for Carlow next weekend.”

Division 1B pacesetters Offaly overcame neighbours Westmeath 1-22 to 0-19 at Glenisk O’Connor Park, with Brian Duignan’s 14 points – 10 from frees – all but ensuring the Faithful’s return to the top grade.

Offaly's Brian Duignan. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Westmeath, for whom Killian Doyle proved ever-reliable over the dead ball, led by two points at the break (0-14 to 1-9). But the hosts came charging back into contention after the interval with Oisín Kelly, Daniel Bourke, Dan Ravenhill (from a long-range free) and Colin Spain all joining Duignan on the Offaly scoresheet.

While Westmeath rallied in the closing 10 minutes, Offaly matched them score for score in the closing stages to maintain their impressive start to 2025. By contrast, it will now require something extraordinary for winless Westmeath, who host Waterford next Sunday, to avoid the drop.

Meanwhile, Carlow and Antrim played out a 1-21 to 2-18 draw at Netwatch Cullen Park, a result which will not have overly satisfied either camp in the context of their respective ambitions. Carlow, with three matches left to play, are now relying on Westmeath to surprise Waterford to maintain their promotion hopes, while they travel to Parnell Park next Saturday for a must-win fixture.

Antrim and Laois will meet in Ballycastle for an early throw-in next Sunday in what may ultimately prove to be a relegation play-off.