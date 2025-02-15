Cork keep promotion hopes alive with narrow win over Westmeath

Chris Óg Jones, pictured during last year's Munster quarter-final, scored 3-4 in Cork's Division 2 win over Westmeath. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

NFL: Cork 3-18 Westmeath 3-17

Chris Óg Jones blasted 3-4 as Cork kept their Division 2 promotion hopes alive with an entertaining one-point victory over Westmeath.

The Uibh Laoire full forward netted in the 14th, 52nd, and 67th minutes, with the latter strike providing a four-point cushion.

Ronan Wallace palmed home to make it a nervy finish but Cork held possession until the hooter.

For the visitors, young wing back Matthew Whittaker scored one goal and created two, while the McCartan brothers, Danny and Sam, combined for four two-pointers.

Still, the Division 3 champions’ relegation concerns grow after their third consecutive defeat.

In a wide-open contest, both teams registered just one point each from a free with everything else scored from play.

Cork raised fewer flags than Westmeath in the first half but thanks to a trio of two-pointers led 1-10 to 1-9 at half-time.

Brian O’Driscoll landed an early double as they raced into a 0-4 to nil lead. It should’ve been more only Paul Walsh blazed a one-on-one goal chance wide.

Westmeath punished that miss in the ninth minute by netting one of their own through a Whittaker shot which just evaded Patrick Doyle’s grasp.

Another major Cork chance was spurned as Seán McDonnell’s shot was deflected around the upright by Jamie Gonoud’s sliding block.

However, they got their goal in the 14th minute with McDonnell squaring for Jones to slide in for the finish.

The hosts jumped into a six-point lead with back-to-back two-pointers from rookie McDonnell and Eoghan McSweeney for a 1-10 to 1-6 lead.

They wouldn’t score again for the remaining eight minutes of the half as Westmeath reeled off the final five points, including a Danny McCartan two-pointer.

They had goal chances too. Brandon Kelly handpassed over the first opportunity. Then, a superb Doyle double save from Brían Cooney and Whittaker kept Cork ahead by the minimum at the break.

Cork stretched three ahead with points from Jones and Colm O’Callaghan but Westmeath would soon establish their first lead.

After Lorcan Dolan’s third point, Sam McCartan played a brilliant one-two with Whittaker before rolling the ball to the net.

When his brother Danny landed his second two-pointer, the scoreboard read 2-12 to 1-12.

They would trade the lead a few more times in quick succession. Jones’ second goal, fed by Matty Taylor, moved Cork back ahead by the minimum with 18 minutes to play.

From the next attack, the McCartans combined for Danny to launch his third two-pointer with the outside of his boot before Stephen Smith and Kieran Martin were denied by another double save.

Sam McCartan arrowed over the Lake County’s fourth two-pointer but the Rebels responded with the next three from McDonnell, O’Driscoll, and Cathail O’Mahony. Conor Dillon equalised for a fourth time but then came Cork’s decisive move.

After a Colm O’Callaghan point, Tommy Walsh supplied Jones’ hat-trick goal as music suddenly blared over the public address.

They had to wait three more nervy minutes for the hooter to ring out as Westmeath came straight back into it with Whittaker lofting across the square for Wallace to palm in.

CORK: P Doyle; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, N Lordan; T Walsh, R Maguire, M Taylor; S Walsh, C O’Callaghan (0-0-2); P Walsh, E McSweeney (0-1-0), B O’Driscoll (0-1-2); M Cronin (0-0-2, 1f), C Óg Jones (3-0-4), S McDonnell (0-1-1).

Subs: S Brady for Shanley (32 mins, inj), R Deane for P Walsh (42), I Maguire for S Walsh (43), B Hurley for McSweeney (46), S Walsh for O’Callaghan (58-61, temp), C O’Mahony (0-0-1) for McDonnell (61).

WESTMEATH: C McCormack; J Gonoud, C Dillon (0-0-1), C Drumm; M Whittaker (1-0-0), J Geoghegan, R Wallace (1-0-1); K O’Sullivan, R Forde (0-0-1); D McCartan (0-3-0), B Cooney, S McCartan (1-1-1); B Kelly (0-0-1), L Loughlin (0-0-1, 1f), L Dolan (0-0-3).

Subs: E Gaffney for Geoghegan (8-10 mins, temp), S Smith for Kelly (47), K Martin for Cooney (52), Gaffney for Forde (55), A Kilmartin for Dolan (61), D Scahill for O’Sullivan (67).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).