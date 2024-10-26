Leitrim appoint Steven Poacher as manager after controversial exit of Mickey Graham

Steven Poacher is the new Leitrim manager

Leitrim GAA have announced the appointment of Down native Steven Poacher to the position of Leitrim senior manager for 2025.

It comes after Mickey Graham stepped down early in October, just two months after succeeding Andy Moran in the role.

The former Cavan manager said he vacated the managerial position due to “circumstances beyond his control”.

Graham then joined Pádraic Joyce’s backroom coaching team, confirmed by a Galway GAA statement announcing extension to Joyce’s term until as Galway manager until 2026.

Poacher was previously involved at the intercounty level with both Carlow and Roscommon, in addition to coaching and managing at all underage intercounty levels with his native county.

Anthony McGrath and Daniel St Ledger will join Ryan Jones on the team as coaches.

“Steven is a coach of very high standing in the game. We look forward to working with Steven as we get preparations ready for the next season,” Leitrim GAA said.