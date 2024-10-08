Mickey Graham steps down as Leitrim senior football manager

A statement from Leitrim GAA said Mickey Graham would not be taking up the role due to "circumstances beyond his control". Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Mickey Graham has stepped down as Leitrim senior football manager, just two months after succeeding Andy Moran in the role.

The former Cavan manager, who was a part of Moran’s back room team during the 2024 season, has vacated the managerial position due to “circumstances beyond his control”.

“Leitrim GAA Management Committee at its meeting this evening was informed of the decision by Mickey Graham not to continue in the role of Leitrim senior football manager for 2025,” Leitrim GAA said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“Mickey was fully committed and looking forward to his role ahead but circumstances beyond his control have led to him making this decision and regrettably, for all concerned, he will not be continuing in his appointed position.

“Leitrim GAA will now recommence the process of appointing a new manager.”

Derry, Westmeath, and Clare are also yet to confirm their senior football managers for 2025.