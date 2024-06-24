Dublin to meet Galway in All-Ireland quarter-finals

The draw for the All-Ireland quarter-finals was made on Monday morning. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Dublin will face Galway in one of the standout fixtures of the All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-final draw.

The meeting of the Leinster and Connacht champions means at least one of this year’s provincial winners will bow out before the semi-final stages.

Derry’s reward for overcoming Mayo last Saturday is a quarter-final against Munster winners Kerry, which will add another chapter to Mickey Harte’s storied history with the Kingdom.

Armagh will meet Roscommon while Louth’s maiden All-Ireland quarter-final appearance will be a showdown with Ulster champions Donegal.

The draws were conducted by GAA president Jarlath Burns and the association’s Director of Player, Club and Games Administration Feargal McGill on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme.

All four games will take place across next weekend, with details of Saturday and Sunday Croke Park double-headers to be confirmed later this afternoon.

All-Ireland quarter-final draw

Armagh v Roscommon

Dublin v Galway

Donegal v Louth

Kerry v Derry