Girl (6) dies after being hit by truck while cycling in Co Galway

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward

A six-year-old has died in Co Galway after being struck by a truck while cycling on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí said the girl’s bicycle collided with a heavy goods vehicle at the junction of Headford Road and Sandyvale Lawn, at about 12.05pm.

The girl was fatally injured in the incident. Her body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway and a postmortem will take place in due course, gardaí said.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

READ MORE

The road was closed and a technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators took place. The road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the area of the Headford Road (N84) between Coolough Road/Headford Road junction and the entrance to Tirellan Heights/Headford Road junction in Galway city between 11.45am and 12.15pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.