Champions Cup round-up: Leinster to play Glasgow Warriors after they thrashed Leicester

Sione Vailanu and Henco Venter both scored twice as Glasgow Warriors defeated Leicester Tigers 43-19 in their Investec Champions Cup round of 16 tie at Scotstoun.

It was Glasgow’s first ever home knockout tie in this competition and they marked it by scoring six tries to overwhelm their English visitors.

Warriors’ reward is a trip to Dublin next weekend for a last-eight tie against Leinster, who thrashed Harlequins earlier in the day.

Toulon staged a staggering fightback to knock Saracens out of the Investec Champions Cup with an extraordinary 72-42 victory at Stade Mayol.

READ MORE

Saracens boss Mark McCall rested his entire England contingent after choosing to prioritise the Gallagher Premiership.

Maro Itoje and Tom Willis were the latest players to complete their mandatory post-Six Nations stand-down week, while Jamie George, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly were also absent.

But for most of the first half, Saracens defied the odds as they raced into a commanding lead following tries from Juan Martin Gonzalez (2), Nick Tompkins, Olly Hartley and Ivan van Zyl, with Fergus Burke kicking six conversions.

Toulon, though, stirred in the sunshine, scoring 40 unanswered points to secure a quarter-final place after a game that produced 16 tries.

Castres, meanwhile, booked a quarter-final trip to Northampton despite being reduced to 14 men against visitors Benetton.

It looked bleak for the French club when Adrien Seguret was sent off just two minutes into the second half.

But a thrilling game went Castres’ way when Jeremy Fernandez converted his own try in the final minute to win 39-37 as they booked a last-eight place for the first time since 2002.