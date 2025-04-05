Football previews: Ulster champions Donegal begin title defence against rivals Derry

Saturday

Leinster SFC round one: Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm

The league final was a disappointment for a Wexford team carrying the only 100 per cent record in the country. As soon as they appeared to have reeled in Limerick’s lead, they managed to concede another goal. More problematic were the injuries to dynamic half backs Martin O’Connor, who had to go off injured, and Glen Malone, who damaged his calf in the warm-up. Laois have been rattled by the sudden illness of Shaun Fitzpatrick, just back on the panel, who was hospitalised with meningitis. Justin McNulty’s team had an overall disappointing league, having been in a winning position at half-time against Clare but losing out on the match and Division Three promotion. This will test them further, but you sense the home side’s injuries may take a toll.

Verdict: Laois

Munster SFC quarter-finals: Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium Thurles, 6pm

One of the results of the summer for Waterford last year was defeating their neighbours in the championship for the first time in 36 seasons. Sadly, there was little time to savour the sweet taste of success and 13 days later, Clare ended their Munster campaign. Tipperary are under new management, former goalkeeper Philly Ryan, and a largely new panel. Already, they have set the record straight in the league with a comfortable win in Walsh Park. Tipp captain Steven O’Brien is named to start what would be his first match since picking up a quad injury in that fixture. Waterford ended the league positively but are firmly in Tipp’s sights.

Verdict: Tipperary

Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick, 6pm

Limerick gave timely warning of their form when winning the Division Four final, but Cork finished off their campaign strongly to finish joint third in Division Two, albeit fifth on scoring difference. John Cleary has been able to bring back key defenders Maurice Shanley and the versatile Seán Powter just as well, given Jimmy Lee’s team was able to source goals almost on demand in Croke Park. James Naughton has been prolific, but playing two divisions up makes Cork unbackable.

Verdict: Cork

Cork's Colm O'Callaghan will again hope to make a telling contribution in the game against Limerick. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Connacht SFC quarter-final: London v Roscommon, Ruislip, 2.30pm [Live, GAA+]

Roscommon are another of the three teams to have lost league finals to find themselves in action this weekend. Davy Burke brings back last year’s club All Star Pearse Frost and Ultan Harney for the trip to Ruislip after last week’s defeat by Monaghan. Apart from going down heavily to the promoted sides, Wexford and Limerick, London had a competitive campaign and put an ultimately fatal hole in Wicklow’s promotion prospects, but the visitors are coming in at rather too high an altitude to get caught.

Verdict: Roscommon

Sunday

Ulster SFC preliminary round: Donegal v Derry, Ballybofey, 2pm [Live, RTÉ2, BBC Two NI]

A world of change since last year’s meeting. Derry have won two matches out of 12 in that time and dropped to Division Two 12 months after winning the league. In the recent campaign, they were undeniably misfortunate not to pick up a few more points, but equally, their inability to keep out late scores was borderline epic. When the counties met in the league, Donegal outscored their opponents 1-7 to nil in the closing 10 minutes. For all that, Conor Glass has led by example at centrefield but the leakiness of the defence has been ruinous: 18 goals over the seven matches. Donegal have had an air of restrained business about them to date. Jim McGuinness more or less said that the prospect of a league final didn’t suit them, but managing that kind of closing slump is perilous and planning to the extent that a winner is kept out by the crossbar is hard to implement. At their best, they are formidable: Shaun Patton’s kick-outs, the hard running of their defenders and productivity of the forwards, even if Oisín Gallen isn’t at last year’s level yet and the immense presence of Michael Murphy in whatever capacity he’s going to be used. Too formidable.

Verdict: Donegal

Leinster SFC round one: Meath v Carlow, Páirc Tailteann, 3pm

Managerial imbroglios have hampered both teams’ preparation for the championship and in a way, Meath have been heavier hit, losing two coaches, whereas Carlow have found a plausible replacement for the departing Shane Curran. Joe Murphy mightn’t have had much time to prepare, but Meath are coping with two very poor performances to close out the league and the loss of top forward Jordan Morris.

Verdict: Meath

Longford v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.30pm

Oisín McConville acknowledges watching a Limerick team that Wicklow had every chance of eliminating go on to win Division Four was tough going. This, however, gives every chance to the visitors, such has been Longford’s struggle for form. Well beaten by Wicklow in the league, they finished sixth in the basement division. The “prize” is a quarter-final against Dublin.

Verdict: Wicklow

Connacht SFC quarter-finals: New York v Galway, Gaelic Park, 3pm (EDT, 8pm BST) [Live, GAA+]

Galway’s resting of front-line players won’t have gone unnoticed, as Pádraic Joyce makes six changes – including Damien Comer, Footballers of the Year Paul Conroy and Liam Silke – to the team that Kerry beat to reach the league final mostly, it appears, to protect against any mishaps before the anticipated Connacht semi-final against Roscommon. Ronan McGinley’s New York are at the intolerable disadvantage of not having played competitively under the Football Review Committee rule changes. They high-pointed two years ago when beating Leitrim, a first championship win, but this is just about preparing for the Tailteann Cup.

Verdict: Galway

Mayo v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 3.30pm [Live, GAA+]

Mayo have been licking their wounds and trying to pinpoint what led in the league final to as bad a display as they had given all year. Last week’s goal scorer against Kerry, Eoghan McLaughlin, is injured and Conor Reid drops to the bench. They are well warned from two years ago about league hangovers and if MacHale Park is by no means a fortress, it at least deprives a buoyant Sligo team, who finished their Division Three campaign like an express train, of home comforts.

Verdict: Mayo