Ballina set up clash with Corofin after easy win over Fulham Irish

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Ballina Stephenites 3-11 Fulham Irish 0-5

Mayo champions Ballina Stephenites have set up a mouth-watering Connacht senior club semi-final with Galway kingpins Corofin next weekend.

The Stephenites cruised to victory over the London representatives in Saturday evening’s quarter-final in Castlebar, despite lining out without injured duo Padraig O’Hora and Dylan Thornton, and top scorer Evan Regan, due to personal commitments.

First-half goals from Mikey Murray and Niall Feeney helped Ballina to lead at half-time by 2-6 to 0-2 and Conor McStay netted in the 57th minute to put the seal on the victory.

Fulham Irish played some nice football at times, but struggled for scores.

Just one of their points came from open play – a neat effort from the industrious Jack Goulding in the fourth minute.

Fulham’s only scores in the second half came from three Niall O’Leary frees, and they failed to add to their tally in the last 20 minutes.

Ballina Stephenites: D Clarke; L Golden, G Cafferkey, S Regan; C Boland (0-1), S Callinan, D Tighe; F Irwin (0-4, three frees), J Irwin; N Feeney (1-1), M Birrane, M Murray (1-0); C Treacy (0-2), L Feeney (0-1), C McStay (1-2).

Subs used: J Doherty for Cafferkey; R Geraghty for Golden; C Sweeney for Murray; S Mullins for Birrane; D O’Mahoney for J Irwin.

Fulham Irish: A Walsh; D Buckley, D Rooney, F Eastwood; P Naughton; M Clarke, D Connern; D O’Connor, C Hughes; N O’Leary (0-3, three frees), C Duggan, L Turley; D Eastwood, J Goulding (0-2, one free), DJ O’Flaherty.

Subs used: H Dockry for Hughes; N Corkery for Naughton; J O’Sullivan for O’Flaherty; B Shannon for Duggan; J Henry for D Eastwood; M Hughes for Dockry.

Referee: C Ryan (Galway)