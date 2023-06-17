Stellar first-half performance leads Donegal past Monaghan

All-Ireland SFC Group 4, Round 3: Monaghan 0-17 Donegal 0-19

They left it get a little too close for comfort in the end, still a stellar first-half performance by Donegal was enough to get them past Monaghan, and with that secure home advantage for their preliminary quarter-final pairing next weekend.

Once word game through that Derry had comfortably beaten Clare down in Longford, this end result was all about the runner-up spot, and Donegal certainly deserved it, playing with some real style and some old swagger too.

The old Ulster rivals faced off on the neutral ground in Omagh, and with the sun coming out and making for splendid playing conditions, and some heated atmosphere too.

After going four points up at half-time, Donegal struggled a bit to maintain that pace through the second, going a long period without any score, before a Jamie Brennan free restored their advantage to four, goalkeeper Shaun Patton coming up to land a monster free as the clock ticked down and Monaghan’s late charge finally fell away.

Both teams set up defensively, content and intent on keeping 14 men behind the ball wherever possible: only it certainly didn’t play out defensively for very long, space surprisingly beckoning at both ends.

Amazingly there were 22 scores by half-time, 18 of those coming from play, Donegal starting to pull away in the second quarter, enjoying a four-point advantage at the break.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Monaghan v Donegal in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/cS9gFgjZYz — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 17, 2023

The excellent Conor O’Donnell got Donegal off the mark first, injecting some real pace before splitting the posts, before Michael Bannigan levelled it for Monaghan: they’d be level five times in the first 15 minutes.

During that period every point came from play, eight in opening 10 minutes alone, Daire Ó Baoill in brilliant form, striking three from play in the first half, his second squaring things up again at 0-5 apiece.

That was the start of four points without reply from Donegal, O’Donnell’s second, Odhran Doherty plus a Ciaran Thompson free, pressing them three in front, before Ryan McAnespie got to reply for Monaghan.

Oisín Gallen, razor sharp in the second round loss to Derry with his nine points, was being closely marshalled by Ryan O’Toole: when he finally found some space of his own, on 26 minutes, he made no mistake, and Donegal were three clear again.

Jack McCarron, getting similarly guarded attention from Brendan McCole, wasn’t getting much space either: he also scored nine the last day against Clare, his only contribution in the first half.

Conor McManus started his third successive game on the bench, coming on early in the second half and kicking a late free, and although McCarron’s neat run of scores got it back to a three-point game, Gallon’s early scores in the second half ensured Donegal had enough room to breathe.

Donegal manager Aidan O’Rourke had listed his captain McBrearty to start, only Odhran Doherty took to the field instead, reflecting it seemed that defensive mindset it seemed.

Their scoring rate may have dried up, but on this first-half performance Donegal will fancy their chances of making the quarter-finals proper now.

DONEGAL: 1 Shaun Patton (0-1, a free); 2 Mark Curran, 3 Brendan McCole, 4 Caolan McColgan; 5 Caolan Ward, 6 Eoghan Ban Gallagher, 7 Stephen McMenamin; 8 Caolan McGonagle (0-1), 9 Hugh McFadden; 10 Daire Ó Baoill (0-3), 11 Jamie Brennan (0-2), 12 Ciaran Thompson (0-3, one free); 18 Odhran Doherty (0-1), 14 Oisín Gallen (0-5 four frees), 15 Conor O’Donnell (0-3).

Subs: Paddy for Brearty for Gallen (55 mins), John Ross Molloy for Ward (60 mins), R O’Donnell for Ó Baoill (68 mins)

MONAGHAN: 1 Rory Beggan, 2 Ryan O’Toole, 3 Kieran Duffy; 4 Ryan Wylie, 5 Karl O’Connell, 6 Conor Boyle (0-1), 7 Conor McCarthy; 8 Karl Gallagher, 9 Killian Lavelle; 10 Stephen O’Hanlon (0-2, one free), 11 Michael Bannigan (0-2), 12 Ryan McAnespie (0-1); 13 Jack McCarron (0-5, three frees), 14 Gary Mohan (0-3, one mark), 20 Darren Hughes (0-2).

Subs: C McManus (0-1, one free) for Gallagher (43 mins), S Carey for Lavelle (47 mins), K Hughes for D Hughes (57 mins), C Lennon for O’Connell (59 mins), F Hughes for McCarron (67 mins)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo)