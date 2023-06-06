Katie McCabe named on Women’s Champions League Team of the Season

Katie McCabe in action for Arsenal during the Uefa Women's Champions League earlier this season. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Katie McCabe has been named on the Uefa Women’s Champions League Team of the Season following a number of standout performances for Arsenal in the competition.

The Republic of Ireland captain takes up the left-back position, alongside a number of high-profile players from across the European game. The team is dominated by Barcelona players, the winners of this season’s competition, including Caroline Graham Hansen, Aitana Bonmatí and Mapi León.

The remainder of starting 11 spots, as selected by Uefa’s Technical Observer panel, is made up of Wolfsburg players.

🔢🔥 The 2022/23 UWCL 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧, selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel! 👇



Who would make your starting XI ⁉ #UWCL // #UWCLfinal pic.twitter.com/oFLhTa7tUq — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) June 5, 2023

McCabe’s Arsenal lost out on a spot in the Champions League final after a heartbreaking extra-time defeat to Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium last month.

[ ‘I thank her for allowing me to work with her’: How Katie McCabe grew into the leader Arsenal and Ireland need ]