Dublin march on as Kildare fall away in the second half in Kilkenny

Dublin's John Small is challenged by Mick O'Grady and Kevin O'Callaghan of Kildare during the All-Ireland SFC round two game at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kildare 0-13 Dublin 0-22

Dublin returned to better form in the unusual surrounds of UPMC Nowlan Park when a strong second half left Kildare trailing in their wake. Their opponents, optimistic on the basis of two very competitive outings at Croke Park in league and Leinster semi-final, started confidently but ultimately fell away.

They scored their 12th point in the 49th minute and didn’t add to the total until the stroke of full-time when Kevin Feely converted a mark to take the double-digit look off the deficit.

Dublin’s total included 20 points from play and Dessie Farrell will be pleased with the shooting accuracy of his forwards. Colm Basquel scored five from play and Con O’Callaghan another four and the team returned just six wides.

On a beautiful June afternoon, the crowds didn’t exactly roll up into Kilkenny. On arrival, the word was that just 8,000 tickets had been sold and the official gate came in at 8,216.

Both teams had been having an inconsistent season, alternating good and bad performances. For added interest both were due a good outing after disappointing draws in their most recent outings, but it was Dublin’s sequencing that proved stronger.

The first half was one of shifting momentum after a first quarter played cautiously saw Dublin repeatedly take one-point leads, only for Kildare to hit back and equalise almost immediately.

Ben McCormack, a late addition to the team in place of Paul Cribbin, started both halves well, kicking his team’s first points – one on four minutes and the other two in the 36th and 37th, a good return despite the attentions of John Small.

Neil Flynn was their most consistent forward, kicking two fine points from play in the first half but like the team he faded after half-time.

Dublin looked more dangerous. Their attacks materialised quickly and O’Callaghan made early incisions and had three from play within 13 minutes.

Kildare were solid and didn’t panic, moving the ball up the field and minding it until the scoring chance appeared and their accuracy was good.

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton with fans after the game at Nowlan Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ironically a missed free ended up as a goal opportunity when James McCarthy dropped a misdirected kick and it was recycled into a shot for Darragh Kirwan, but the Naas full forward shot straight at Stephen Cluxton.

The second quarter opened with Dean Rock converting a free for 0-6 to 0-5 but instead of the routine equaliser, Kildare spent the next seven minutes chasing shadows, as Dublin went up the gears, adding points from Seán Bugler, three from the ultra-sharp Basquel and a fisted effort from Rock.

Having gone from a well-contested match to trailing by six, Kildare to their credit hit back with points from Flynn, two, and Kevin O’Callaghan, to halve the deficit, but Dublin finished strongly with points from a Rock free and O’Callaghan for a 0-13 to 0-8 half-time lead.

The second started as if Kildare meant business. McCormack’s two points were the culmination of pressure that also saw Cluxton lose three long kick-outs. But ominously, Bugler and another Rock free cancelled the good restart and Dublin remorselessly took control.

Paul Mannion came on for Killian O’Gara at the break and his ability to tackle – and shoot for two nice points – increased the pressure on Kildare in tight exchanges.

Daniel Flynn came on for Kildare and impacted immediately, getting fouled after a characteristically powerful solo run. Niall Flynn kicked the free and a few minutes later added a 45 but that was that, at 0-12 to 17. When Daniel Flynn won another 45 – Cluxton challenging in the air for a high ball – it was missed.

Dublin simply kept going, playing keep-ball despite the absence of their ball-keeper in chief Ciarán Kilkenny, who was carrying a knock from last week. They managed to anaesthetise the match for 10 minutes at 0-17 to 0-12 but once Mannion kicked the 18th point, they outscored Kildare by 0-5 to 0-1 and left their opponents chasing shadows.

O’Callaghan went off with 10 minutes left, having battled at full forward for the second half. His deeper role earlier in the match had yielded four from play and two assists.

Dublin will play Sligo next weekend, their fate not knowable until Roscommon’s totals emerge from tomorrow against Sligo and the next day against Kildare. But a nine-point win is a decent points difference to bank at this stage.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Seán McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, Daire Newcombe; Seán Bugler (0-3), John Small, Lee Gannon; Brian Fenton (0-1), James McCarthy; Niall Scully (0-1), Con O’Callaghan (0-4), Brian Howard; Dean Rock (0-4, three frees), Colm Basquel (0-5), Killian O’Gara (0-1).

Subs: Paul Mannion (0-2) for O’Gara (h-t, Lorcan O’Dell for Rock (48 mins), Tom Lahiff (0-1) for O’Callaghan, Cian Murphy for Small (both 59), Greg McEneaney for McMahon (71 mins).

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Eoin Doyle, Mick O’Grady, Shea Ryan; David Hyland, Kevin Flynn, Jack Sargent; Kevin O’Callaghan (0-1), Aaron Masterson (0-1); Paddy McDermott, Ben McCormack (0-3), Alex Beirne; Paddy Woodgate (0-1, free), Darragh Kirwan (0-1), Neil Flynn (0-5, two frees, one 45).

Subs: Tony Archbold for Sargent, Ryan Houlihan for Doyle (both h-t), Daniel Flynn for Woodgate (43 mins), Kevin Feely (0-1, mark) for Masterson (48), Paul Cribbin for McCormack (54).

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone).