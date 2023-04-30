Kildare provide Dublin with their sternest stress test in Leinster for over a decade

Leinster football semi-final: Dublin 0-14 Kildare 0-12

It started out as the tale of one comeback but ended in the story of another.

Stephen Cluxton made his first appearance for Dublin since the 2020 All-Ireland final on a day Dublin delivered a sloppy and turgid display that belonged to another era, the Dubs were behind for most of this Leinster SFC semi-final and only went ahead for the first time in the 64th minute in front of 30,499 at Croke Park.

It wasn’t a swashbuckling Dublin resurgence that got them over the line for a provincial final meeting with Louth, but rather it was a gritty and nervy fightback as they overhauled a Kildare side who provided the Dubs with their sternest stress test in Leinster for over a decade.

Ben McCormack was hugely instrumental in much of their good play but it was a broader team effort and defensively Kildare got numbers back and created a solid structure that frustrated Dublin.

Kildare led 0-8 to 0-6 at the turnaround and were full value for that advantage. Dublin were guilty of so many uncharacteristic errors – from shot-taking to passing execution and giving a general impression of a team that would rather be anywhere else than out in the middle of Croke Park. It was all so un-Dublin. Lethargic, ponderous in their attacking and second to the ball in several 50-50 challenges. For all the world, it seemed Dublin didn’t want to know.

Kildare, to their credit, were excellent during the opening half in particular but with the game in the mixer they dropped six shots short in the second half, and with every dropping ball it injected a bit of life to aid Dublin’s reawakening.

Jack McCaffrey, introduced off the bench at half-time, made a huge difference after the break – his darting runs and all-action style provided Dublin with the energy they so visibly lacked during the first half.

Kildare were still 0-12 to 0-11 ahead on the hour mark, but it was purposeful run and point by McCaffrey that brought Dublin back level.

Four minutes later, a booming mis-hit by Daniel Flynn landed in around the Dublin square but Brian Fenton got a fist on the ball. Within seconds a lightening quick counterattack involving Fenton, McCaffrey, Ciarán Kilkenny and John Small ended with Cormac Costello getting fouled in front of the Kildare posts. Costello tapped over the resulting free to put Dublin in front for the first time.

Lorcan O’Dell extended their advantage in the second minute of injury-time, by which stage Kildare were out on their feet having given everything in the pursuit of a famous victory against a team that had not lost a Leinster SFC game since 2010.

Still, because of results elsewhere, Kildare have at least avoided the Tailteann Cup and will be in Tuesday’s draw for the All-Ireland series.

Oh, and Cluxton is the Dublin goalkeeper again.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Daire Newcombe, David Byrne, Lee Gannon (0-1); John Small, Cian Murphy (0-1), Tom Lahiff; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Ross McGarry (0-1), Seán Bugler (0-1), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-1); Paul Mannion (0-3), Con O’Callaghan (0-2, one free), Colm Basquel (0-1). Subs: Jack McCaffrey (0-1) for Lahiff and Cormac Costello (0-1 free) for McGarry (both h-t); Lorcan O’Dell (0-1) for Basquel (50 mins); Paddy Small for Mannion (58 mins); Dean Rock for Bugler (65 mins).

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Eoin Doyle, Mick O’Grady, Paddy McDermott; David Hyland, Kevin Flynn, Shea Ryan; Kevin O’Callaghan, Aaron Masterson; Alex Beirne, Ben McCormack (0-2), Jack Sargent; Paddy Woodgate (0-4, two frees, one 45), Darragh Kirwan (0-2), Jack Robinson (0-3 frees). Subs: Paul Cribbin for Beirne and Neil Flynn (0-1) for Robinson (both 46 mins); Daniel Flynn for Kirwan (56 mins); Kevin Feely for Masterson (63 mins); Jimmy Hyland for McCormack (69 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)