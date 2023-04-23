Dublin demolish Laois as Jack McCaffrey starts on his championship return

Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan scores the first goal of the game at O'Moore Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Leinster SFC quarter-final: Dublin 4-30 Laois 2-9

Oh mercy. Before the rain clouds rolled in and put some chill in the air this was all about Dublin dazzling in their own sunshine, a quiet mismatch of a Leinster football quarter-final which served nothing other than what felt like the premeditated result.

In the 111 years since Laois last hosted Dublin in the province, fortunes occasionally veered, most significantly when Laois last beat Dublin to win the Leinster title, 20 years ago.

History was made in another way, Dublin’s biggest ever win over Laois, 27 points in the end, and just short of their record winning margin in the province.

In the end Dublin had 11 different scorers, including Dean Rock with his first touch off the bench, Brian Howard coming on late to add one of his own too. Their first half was marked by sheer hunger, intent, and more than anything the old unquestionable desire. Three ingredients which typically take teams a long way.

With that the old Freight train regains its old steam towards a 13th successive Leinster football title, Kildare standing in their way next in the semi-final in Croke Park next Sunday.

Before this, Dublin’s biggest ever winning margin in the Leinster championship was 31 points, beating Westmeath in the 2017 semi-final, 4-29 to 0-10. They were well on course for that at half-time.

Like bulls on parade, Dublin shot 4-15 into the town end in the opening half, by then all six Dublin forwards scoring from play, Brian Fenton chipping in with his trademark monsters from midfield, Lee Gannon also scoring one of the goals.

They were unstoppable, aided in parts though by Laois players repeatedly losing possession in prime locations.

Con O’Callaghan started the goalfest just after five minutes, followed by Colm Basquel (eight minutes), Gannon (25 minutes), then Kilkenny (33 mins), his neat finish among the sweetest, deftly set up by O’Callaghan.

With that Dublin were up 23 points at half-time, 4-15 to 0-4, and it could have been a lot more; Sean Bugler was through on goal after 10 minutes, that well saved by Scott Osbourne.

If rules allowed Sligo referee Barry Judge might well have ended it there on a technical knock-out.

Laois did hit back with 1-2 inside three minutes early in the second half, all thanks to Eoin Lowry, Dublin taking their eye off the ball and inevitably backed down

Dublin didn’t exactly hit the ground running: inside the first three minutes, Ciaran Kilkenny fired their first shot on goal wide, before two more balls were fired over the sideline, one from Jack McCaffrey.

In the meantime Laois hit the opening point thanks to Paul Kingston.

McCaffrey was making his first championship appearance in over three and a half years, since the 2019 replay win over Kerry, brought into the starting 15 after Dessie Farrell made three late selection changes: McCaffrey came in for Tom Lahiff, Cian Murphy replacing Eoin Murchan, Sean McMahon in for John Small.

Farrell emptied his bench, Howard, Cormac Costello, Rock coming on.

DUBLIN: D O’Hanlon; C Murphy (0-1), D Byrne, D Newcombe; S McMahon, J McCaffrey, L Gannon (1-0); B Fenton (0-3), J McCarthy; S Bugler (0-1), C Basquel (1-5), C Kilkenny (1-4); P Mannion (0-3, one frees), C O’Callaghan (1-7, two marks one free), R McGarry (0-2). Subs: B Howard (0-1) for McCarthy (half-time), R Murchan for McCaffrey (47 mins), C Costello for O’Callaghan (55 mins), D Rock (0-3) for Mannion (58 mins), C Dias for Fenton (63 mins).

LAOIS: S Osborne; S Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; S O’Flynn, M Timmons (0-1), P Kirwan (0-1); K Lillis, D Larkin; K Swayne, P Kingston (0-3, one free, one mark), P O’Sullivan; E Lowry (2-1), E O’Carroll (0-2, one free, one mark), M Barry (0-1). Subs: D Kavanagh for Greene, S Lucey for Pigott (both half-time), C Murphy for Barry (49 mins), J Finn for Swayne (55 mins), A Mohan for O’Flynn (64 mins).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo).