Kilkenny fall over the finish line to book semi-final date with Cork

Kilkenny 0-18 Waterford 0-16

Just as well it’s only the league. This at times strangely messy and poor contest partly redeemed itself when a minor spurt of excitement broke out over the last 10 minutes, Kilkenny creaking over the finish line first.

With that comes the prize of a league semi-final next weekend, against Cork, another test Kilkenny could well do with based on the performance here.

With home advantage, given the unavailability of Walsh Park, they huffed and puffed to eventually get past Waterford, who took a slight command midway through the second half and looked at that stage poised to kick on.

Instead Kilkenny regained some composure, Billy Drennan showing them the way with another remarkable display of placed-ball striking: he finished with 0-10, including one from play, his two final frees getting Kilkenny back in front inside those last 10 minutes.

Replacements Alan Murphy and Shane Walsh also chipped in with points in that endgame, Waterford’s generally wasteful afternoon their ultimate undoing, They finished with 12 wides, eight in the first half.

Conditions were not good – no wind, though rainy throughout – still that hardly accounted for some of the repeated mishandling and plenty of misfiring too. The ground was unquestionably heavy too, players frequently getting stuck in their own moment of possession.

Kilkenny picked up where they left off against Dublin last weekend, Drennan opening their account with a placed ball. From there to the break Kilkenny kept that slight advantage intact, certainly more productive when set against Waterford’s increasingly wasteful play.

Drennan’s third free just before the quarter hour put Kilkenny two up, 0-4 to 0-2, both teams still giving away possession like loose change. One of the more eventful moments of the half came on 18 minutes, when Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald was yellow-carded by match referee Liam Gordon for offensive language on the sideline.

After Patrick Curran miscued a couple of frees, Paudie Fitzgerald took over to some relief, scoring three before the break. Still, scores from play from Martin Keoghan and Darragh Corcoran helped keep Kilkenny in front, up 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time, at which point Waterford had already hit eight wides to Kilkenny’s two.

