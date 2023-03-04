Rian O’Neill stars as Armagh fight hard to beat Donegal

Armagh 0-13 Donegal 0-10

Armagh took all the points and laid it on thick at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds with a three-point win over recent adversaries Donegal.

With the head-to-head rule bound to be a factor in retaining Division 1 status Rían O’Neill closed off that avenue for their rivals down the line with five sterling points on the night.

What is not so novel any more, both goalkeepers opened the scoring within the eighth minute. Albeit from the right hand side, Armagh custodian Ethan Rafferty ambled past fourteen of his outfield team-mates to tap over a close range free that cancelled out Shaun Patton’s early lead point for Donegal.

That was as bright as it got for the visitors in terms of being in a winning position.

Armagh were domineering in the intensity of defensive structure that forced Donegal into a bashful array of shots and misses. At the other end, Kieran McGeeney’s side were equally as menacing in attack. Andrew Murnin was visibly in the mood and O’Neill also clipped over a brace.

By half time, Oisín Gallen clipped over a free but there would have to be a huge shift in Paddy Carr’s team to overturn a 0-7 to 0-3 halftime deficit.

Ghosting in at the end of the first half Hugh McFadden, had a large say in Donegal’s energised second-half play.

Pointing twice and assisting another, the makeshift full forward was the perfect tonic as a focal point to soothe the visitors attacking woes. The ploy was enough to narrow the game to a point.

With the partisan crowd getting restless, O’Neill took the game and ball in his palm and nudged his side towards victory. Setting up Murnin to flick over again, O’Neill soothed his side some more with a pointed ‘45.

The margin was needed as Donegal would come with three unanswered scores. O’Neill duly took their hopes away with a free and with his newly elected father Jarlath in attendance, Jarly Óg closed the game out with a smashing point.

Armagh: E Rafferty (0-1, free); P Burns, B McCambridge, A Forker (0-1); A McKay, G McCabe, J McElroy; C Mackin, J Óg Burns (0-1); J Duffy, C Cumiskey, S Campbell (0-1); R O’Neill (0-5, 4frees, 145′), A Murnin (0-3, 1mark), C Turbitt.

Subs: T Kelly for Duffy (56), R Grugan (0-1, free) for Turbitt (58), R McQuillan for Campbell (61), N Grimley for Cumiskey (71).

Donegal: S Patton (0-2, f, 45′); M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan, D Ó Baoill, S McMenamin, P Mogan; M Langan, J McGee (0-1), C McGonagle, E Bán Gallagher, C Ward; C O’Donnell (0-1), O Gallen (0-2, frees), J Brennan (0-1).

Subs: H McFadden (0-2, 1 mark) for Ward (34) C Thompson (0-1) for McColgan (49), R O’Donnell for Gallen (62), J McKelvey for Gallagher (67).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)