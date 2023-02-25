Dublin require huge fightback to pip Clare by a point at Croke Park

Dublin’s Cormac Costello celebrates scoring the winning point in the Allianz Football League Division Two game against Clare at Croke Park. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Dublin 0-16 Clare 1-12

Dessie Farrell put on a brave face after watching his Dublin team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Clare at Croke Park on Saturday night.

Cormac Costello’s 75th-minute point secured a dramatic comeback win for the stuttering Dubs which saved their blushes in this Allianz Football League Division Two clash.

They’d trailed by six points approaching the hour mark as a gutsy Clare threatened to pull off one of their most memorable ever league wins.

But the Banner didn’t score again as Dublin reeled off the last seven points of the game to secure the narrowest of wins.

Their fourth consecutive win in the Division leaves Dublin sitting pretty in the promotion race. But they will have to be significantly better against Ulster champions Derry away next weekend.

Asked if he was frustrated with his team after the near miss or simply relieved, Dubs boss Farrell shrugged.

“I’m just happy to have got over the line and to have got the two points,” he said.

“I think the lads showed good character coming down the stretch. There are always going to be problems and stuff to sort out, this thing is never finished, you’re always making progress.

“You’re never on the one trajectory, it can often be one step forwards and two steps backwards and it’s in those steps backwards that you might pick up the most learning.”

Dublin’s big players, like Ciarán Kilkenny, James McCarthy and the returning Jack McCaffrey, all made vital plays during those closing minutes.

But Clare will kick themselves for letting another win slip through their fingers in Division Two, leaving them fearing relegation.

They were similarly well ahead of Kildare in the previous round but lost that one by a point too.

They led 1-8 to 0-8 at half-time having initially trailed by three points after a slow start.

Gavin Cooney’s 35th-minute goal, after catching a high ball in from Ciarán Russell, left Clare in the driving seat.

Dublin brought on Costello at half-time and prodigal son McCaffrey later but it was Clare that stretched their lead in the third quarter.

The excellent Emmett McMahon, Cooney and inspirational attacker Eoin Cleary all pointed for the Banner.

They looked to be heading towards a terrific win with a 1-12 to 0-9 lead but didn’t score from the 58th minute as Dublin rallied superbly.

McCaffrey was at the hub of the fightback, winning a free that was pointed and laying on the final pass for Costello’s crucial point.

McCarthy was excellent, too, while Dean Rock finished the day with eight points and it was his point from a 45 in the 70th minute that levelled it.

DUBLIN: D O’Hanlon; D Newcombe, S MacMahon, L Gannon (0-1); J Small, D Byrne, L Gannon; J McCarthy (0-1), B Fenton (0-1); C Kilkenny (0-1), R McGarry, T Lahiff; S Lowry (0-1), D Rock (0-8, five frees, one 45), C O’Callaghan (0-1).

Subs: C Costello (0-1) for McGarry, N Scully for Lowry (both h-t), J McCaffrey for Lahiff (45 mins), C Basquel (0-1) for Gannon (51), E Murchan for Murphy (61).

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lanigan; C O’Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary (0-4, one free), D Coughlan (0-1); G Cooney (1-2), E McMahon (0-4, one free), P Collins (0-1).

Subs: A Griffin for Collins (h-t), B Rouine for Bohannon (64-66 mins, blood) and for Russell (67), K Sexton for Griffin (70).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).