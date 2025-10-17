Cycling

Ryan Mullen signs two-year contract with Israel-Premier Tech cycling team

Multiple national road race and time trial champion to join Israeli-owned team next season

Ireland’s Ryan Mullen during the men's individual time trial at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Fri Oct 17 2025 - 16:26

Ireland’s Ryan Mullen is will join Israel-Premier Tech next season, signing a two-year deal with the pro cycling team.

The 31-year-old Paris Olympian is set to join the Israeli-owned outfit for 2026 following four seasons with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

A multiple national road race and time trial champion, Mullen “will play a key role across IPT’s classics campaigns, sprint trains, and stage race supports,” Israel-Premier Tech said in a statement confirming the signing on Friday.

Earlier this month Israel-Premier Tech announced its decision to rebrand and rename the team following a series of protests – particularly during last month’s Vuelta a Espana – over its involvement in races in light of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“Throughout Ryan’s career, he has made a name for himself as a dependable team-mate with an incredibly strong engine and that’s exactly why we were interested in bringing him to the team,” Israel-Premier Tech general manager Kjell Carlström said.

Mullen added: “I’ve watched this team grow throughout my entire professional career, right from its early days as Cycling Academy. Seeing how far it’s come makes me genuinely excited about the opportunity to be part of what’s next, because I believe there’s still a lot more to achieve.

“I also think it’s a great experience to change environments and work with new people – and old friends – all striving toward the same goal: to win bike races. Jerseys may change over the years, but the ambition and drive remain the same.”

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times