Irish competitors make strong start to Paracycling Track World Championships

Irish riders got their Paracycling Track World Championships campaigns off to encouraging starts in France on Thursday morning, with all three competitors in action setting personal bests in the flying 200-metres time-trial.

The race was the first round in the four-event Omnium contest. Ronan Grimes recorded a time of 11.695 seconds to place seventh in the MC4 class, Chris Burns clocked a time of 12.078 seconds in the MC2 category and Richael Timothy set a mark of 13.377 seconds in WC3 class. Their times saw them place third in those categories.

Timothy and Grimes are in action again on Thursday afternoon in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, with the former competing in the 500-metre time-trial and Grimes contesting the 4km individual pursuit.

Speaking in advance of the championships, Grimes said that the work he had put in 2021 plus his participation in a lot of non-paralympic events in Ireland this year raised his level. This in turn helped him win the C4 paracycling world road championships in August.

“After last year, and the amount of training that went into Tokyo and the really good winter I had, everything just seemed to get a bit better. I was racing stronger than I’d ever raced in able-bodied racing at home, and I think all of that has led into me becoming a stronger rider.

“In national races at home I was ending up getting to the finish line in breaks. I was getting deeper and deeper into races, which I think for the para races has put me into a stronger position to be moulding the race, to be a bit more commanding within the races, and trying to make them suit my style rather than responding to others.”

He pointed out that the impairments of the riders in some of the other classes in paracycling competition such as handcycling make it impossible for them to compete in big events at home such as the Rás Tailteann, but that he is fortunate in being able to contest such races.

“I think it’s really beneficial to be able to do them. It’s great. And it’s grounding as well, because there’s always somebody stronger than you at a race at home. Riding Rás Mumhan and the Rás, all of that racing really stood to me by the time August came.

“The mayhem of the first hour of each Rás stage was an eye opener. It made no difference if it was a back country lane or a wide open dual carriageway, 47, 48 kilometres an hour was the average speed. Just been able to get around in the main peloton every day improves your bike handling skills. Even though you’re not animating a race like the Rás, you learn how to conserve energy a lot more. And all that plays into races when you are a stronger rider, all that helps.”

Grimes said that he focused on the individual pursuit for Tokyo and has deliberately backed off on that specialisation for this year’s Track World Championships in order to be a more rounded rider for each of the four Omnium events.

“I think I’m not the strongest at any particular event, but I hope with all of them, I’d be maybe top five, top three. Hopefully that puts me in a strong position overall.

“The Omnium overall would be the aim, and also looking towards making qualification points for Glasgow next year. You have to be to secure as many bikes as possible. If you can do a good Omnium, that’ll get an awful lot of points for Ireland as a team rather than at this stage focusing solely on the pursuit.”

Paralympic champions Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal are scheduled to compete in the tandem 3km individual pursuit on Friday, while the pairings of Martin Gordon and Eoin Mullen plus Damien Vereker and Marcin Mizgajski will line out on the 1km tandem time-trial. Dunlevy told The Irish Times on Wednesday that she was feeling unwell but is hoping to recover in time for Friday’s race.